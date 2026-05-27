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HomeNewsIndiaBengaluru Ebola Scare Ends As Uganda Woman Tests Negative; No Confirmed Case In India

Bengaluru Ebola Scare Ends As Uganda Woman Tests Negative; No Confirmed Case In India

A Ugandan woman, who was isolated in Bengaluru over suspected Ebola symptoms, has been tested negative. Karnataka Health Minister said, urging people not to panic and follow official advisories.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 27 May 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ugandan woman in Bengaluru tests negative for Ebola Virus.
  • Health authorities confirmed no Ebola infection in the traveler.

A 28-year-old woman from Uganda, who was isolated at a government hospital in Bengaluru, has been tested negative for Ebola Virus. Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the Health authorities have confirmed that the individual is not infected with the Ebola virus. He also advised citizens not to panic, to follow the prescribed health guidelines and to rely only on official information and advisories issued by the Government and Health Department.

"The suspected Ebola case reported in the state has tested negative following laboratory examination. Health authorities have confirmed that the individual is not infected with the Ebola virus. All required medical protocols and precautionary measures were strictly followed in accordance with established public health guidelines. The Karnataka Health Department continues to closely monitor the situation and remains fully prepared to take all necessary measures in the interest of public health and safety. Citizens are advised not to panic, to follow the prescribed health guidelines and to rely only on official information and advisories issued by the Government and Health Department," Rao said in a post on X. 

Woman Identified With Signs Of Mild Symptoms

The woman arrived at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on May 23 after travelling from Uganda via Ahmedabad. Authorities later identified signs of fatigue and mild symptoms during post-arrival monitoring of passengers coming from Ebola-affected regions, following which she was shifted to the state-run Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Indiranagar.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday clarified that no Ebola Virus Disease case had been confirmed in India and said the woman was stable and under observation.

Woman Stable, Under Observation

Officials said the woman has not developed any additional symptoms and continues to remain under medical observation. As part of the standard protocol, another test will be conducted after 48 hours.

Health department officials said the traveller had initially checked into a hotel after arriving in Bengaluru before being shifted to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Karnataka health department principal secretary Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey said authorities were still examining whether the symptoms had any connection with Ebola.

“At this stage, there is no clarity on whether the symptoms are linked to Ebola. Since she appeared fatigued during screening, airport health officials decided to send her samples for examination,” he said.

The Centre added that surveillance and screening measures were continuing at designated entry points and across the public health system in coordination with the Karnataka government and other agencies, in line with World Health Organisation guidelines.

Before You Go

Karnataka Power Shift: DK Shivakumar Likely to Replace Siddaramaiah as CM

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the woman from Uganda tested positive for Ebola?

No, the woman from Uganda has tested negative for the Ebola virus. Health authorities have confirmed she is not infected.

Why was the woman isolated at the hospital?

She was isolated as a precautionary measure due to signs of fatigue and mild symptoms during post-arrival monitoring after traveling from Uganda.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Ebola Virus Karnataka Karnataka  Uganda Woman
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