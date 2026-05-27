No, the woman from Uganda has tested negative for the Ebola virus. Health authorities have confirmed she is not infected.
Bengaluru Ebola Scare Ends As Uganda Woman Tests Negative; No Confirmed Case In India
A Ugandan woman, who was isolated in Bengaluru over suspected Ebola symptoms, has been tested negative. Karnataka Health Minister said, urging people not to panic and follow official advisories.
- Ugandan woman in Bengaluru tests negative for Ebola Virus.
- Health authorities confirmed no Ebola infection in the traveler.
A 28-year-old woman from Uganda, who was isolated at a government hospital in Bengaluru, has been tested negative for Ebola Virus. Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the Health authorities have confirmed that the individual is not infected with the Ebola virus. He also advised citizens not to panic, to follow the prescribed health guidelines and to rely only on official information and advisories issued by the Government and Health Department.
"The suspected Ebola case reported in the state has tested negative following laboratory examination. Health authorities have confirmed that the individual is not infected with the Ebola virus. All required medical protocols and precautionary measures were strictly followed in accordance with established public health guidelines. The Karnataka Health Department continues to closely monitor the situation and remains fully prepared to take all necessary measures in the interest of public health and safety. Citizens are advised not to panic, to follow the prescribed health guidelines and to rely only on official information and advisories issued by the Government and Health Department," Rao said in a post on X.
The suspected Ebola case reported in the state has tested negative following laboratory examination. Health authorities have confirmed that the individual is not infected with the Ebola virus. All required medical protocols and precautionary measures were strictly followed in…— Dinesh Gundu Rao/ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) May 27, 2026
Woman Identified With Signs Of Mild Symptoms
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Has the woman from Uganda tested positive for Ebola?
Why was the woman isolated at the hospital?
She was isolated as a precautionary measure due to signs of fatigue and mild symptoms during post-arrival monitoring after traveling from Uganda.