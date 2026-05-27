Bengaluru Ebola Scare Ends As Uganda Woman Tests Negative; No Confirmed Case In India

The woman arrived at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on May 23 after travelling from Uganda via Ahmedabad. Authorities later identified signs of fatigue and mild symptoms during post-arrival monitoring of passengers coming from Ebola-affected regions, following which she was shifted to the state-run Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Indiranagar.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday clarified that no Ebola Virus Disease case had been confirmed in India and said the woman was stable and under observation.

Woman Stable, Under Observation

Officials said the woman has not developed any additional symptoms and continues to remain under medical observation. As part of the standard protocol, another test will be conducted after 48 hours.

Health department officials said the traveller had initially checked into a hotel after arriving in Bengaluru before being shifted to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Karnataka health department principal secretary Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey said authorities were still examining whether the symptoms had any connection with Ebola.

“At this stage, there is no clarity on whether the symptoms are linked to Ebola. Since she appeared fatigued during screening, airport health officials decided to send her samples for examination,” he said.

The Centre added that surveillance and screening measures were continuing at designated entry points and across the public health system in coordination with the Karnataka government and other agencies, in line with World Health Organisation guidelines.