RCB vs KKR Head-To-Head Record: Who Holds The Edge Ahead Of IPL 2026 Clash?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RCB and KKR face off in crucial IPL 2026 encounter.

KKR leads the historical head-to-head record 20-15.

RCB seeks victory to potentially top the points table.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru is all set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The two teams share one of the oldest rivalries in IPL history, producing several memorable encounters over the years, such as the very first match of this tournament all the way back in 2008, which is considered a classic. From high scoring thrillers to dramatic collapses, this fixture has rarely disappointed fans. With another crucial clash just around the corner, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between the two sides.

RCB vs KKR: IPL Head-To-Head Record

RCB and KKR have met 36 times in the IPL thus far, with the latter franchise leading 20-15. In their last five matches as well, it is Kolkata that holds the edge with three wins.

KKR have historically enjoyed success in this rivalry, but recent momentum appears to favour RCB heading into the latest encounter. Bengaluru are coming off a thrilling last-ball win in their previous outing and and can climb to the top of the points table with another victory.

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RCB VS KKR: Full IPL 2026 Squads

While the playing 11s for tonight's fixture are yet to be announced, here’s a look at the full squads of both teams for this IPL season:

RCB - Rajat Patidar (C), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Swapnil Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Jordan Cox (WK), Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal, Kanishk Chouhan, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal, Abhinandan Singh

KKR - Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK) Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Daksh Kamra, Umran Malik, Matheesha Pathirana

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