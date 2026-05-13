BCCI To Hold Key Meeting With Agarkar-Led Panel Over India Fast Bowling Plans: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Selectors reportedly meeting BCCI for long-term fast bowling strategy.

Focus on identifying and managing core group of pacers.

Emerging fast bowlers like Kamboj, Brar, and Nabi tracked.

Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is reportedly set to hold an important meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to chart out India’s short-term and long-term planning, with a particular focus on the fast-bowling department. According to a report by the Times of India, the discussion could take place within the next 7–10 days as the board looks to streamline its strategy for the coming months. A major point on the agenda is expected to be the identification and management of a core group of pacers.

Fast Bowling Pool At The Centre Of Selection Strategy

A BCCI source, as quoted by TOI, highlighted the board’s approach to squad selection and workload management.

"The selectors don't believe in compromising the Test squad just because India are playing Afghanistan. They want the best lineup to play. They don't want to distribute Test caps so easily. Siraj's workload threshold is very high. Prasidh hasn't played an IPL match since 24 April. Nitish Kumar Reddy is also seen as someone who can contribute to the seam-bowling department. The BCCI monitors all data points when it comes to workload management,"

The emphasis appears to be on balancing immediate selection needs with long-term player fitness and availability, especially with a packed international calendar ahead.

Also Read: BCCI Set To Enforce Stricter IPL Rules After Series Of Controversies: Report

Emerging Pacers In Selectors’ Radar

Alongside established names, several emerging fast bowlers are reportedly also being closely tracked. Players such as Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar, who have been involved with the India ‘A’ setup recently, are said to be under consideration.

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi, who impressed during the Ranji Trophy season, is also understood to be in contention.

The report further indicates that the selectors are keen not to dilute the quality of the Test squad for the upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan. As a result, senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be a key part of the squad, while Mohammed Shami, who has not featured in international cricket since the Champions Trophy last year, could once again be overlooked.

It is worth noting that the Afghanistan Test is not a part of the World Test Championship cycle.