WATCH: Prabhsimran Singh's Emotional Message To PBKS Fans Amid IPL 2026 Losing Streak

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prabhsimran Singh urges Punjab Kings fans for continued support.

Team seeks to recover from four consecutive IPL losses.

Crucial match against Mumbai Indians to regain momentum.

Prabhsimran Singh Appeals To PBKS Fans: Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh has called on fans to continue backing the franchise as the team looks to recover from a difficult phase in IPL 2026. After dominating the early stages of the tournament under captain Shreyas Iyer, PBKS have suddenly lost momentum, suffering four consecutive defeats at a crucial stage of the campaign. The poor run has seen Punjab slip from the top of the IPL 2026 points table to fourth place. While they still remain firmly in contention for a Playoff berth, pressure has started mounting with teams like Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals closing in behind them.

Following Punjab’s latest defeat against Delhi Capitals, Prabhsimran shared a heartfelt video message urging supporters to stand with the team during the business end of the season. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punjab Kings (@punjabkingsipl)

"Sat Sri Akal, Sher Squad! I'm speaking to you from Dharamshala. We've certainly lost four matches, but we're still fourth on the table, and we'll make sure to qualify and lift the trophy. I can only say that your support is very important to us. Support us and turn Dharamshala red. The next match is against Mumbai, we have to win it and make a comeback from there. We will lift the trophy. Support us; your support is very much needed," the Punjab opener said.

PBKS Desperate To End Losing Run

Punjab Kings began IPL 2026 in sensational form and remained unbeaten through their opening seven matches, quickly emerging as one of the strongest teams in the tournament.

However, the situation has changed dramatically over the last few games. Consecutive defeats have exposed weaknesses in both batting and bowling, putting the side under unexpected pressure heading into the final phase of the league stage.

Their next challenge comes against Mumbai Indians at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Although MI have already been eliminated from the Playoff race, the five-time champions still possess enough quality to trouble any opposition on their day.

For PBKS, the clash has now become a crucial opportunity to regain momentum before the IPL 2026 Playoffs race tightens further.

Also Check: WATCH: Sanju Samson Plays Beach Cricket With Fans Amid Brilliant IPL 2026 Run For CSK

