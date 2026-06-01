DK Shivakumar believes the IPL final should have been held in Bengaluru. He feels injustice was done to Karnataka due to political reasons influencing the venue decision.
'Injustice Has Been Done': Karnataka CM-Elect DK Shivakumar Drops Shocking Remarks After RCB's Win
Karnataka CM-elect DK Shivakumar sparked controversy by claiming injustice was done to Bengaluru following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's consecutive title win.
- CM-elect Shivakumar congratulated RCB on their second title win.
- He criticized the venue decision, calling it politically motivated.
- Shivakumar claimed injustice was done by shifting the final.
- RCB won their second consecutive IPL title by chasing 155.
The Karnataka Chief Minister-elect DK Shivakumar has sparked intense political debate across the domestic sporting landscape immediately following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's spectacular tournament triumph. While warmly congratulating the franchise for securing their second consecutive trophy, the prominent leader launched a scathing public attack against organisers regarding a controversial venue decision made before the match.
DK Shivkumar's Shocking Claim
Addressing reporters during a scheduled media briefing, Shivakumar expressed immense displeasure regarding the administrative choice to shift the location of the highly lucrative summit clash away from Bengaluru.
He claimed that the decision represented a deliberate slight against the state, suggesting that behind-the-scenes motivations actively deprived local cricket enthusiasts of hosting the massive celebratory event.
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"The IPL final match should have happened in Bengaluru. Injustice has been done to us. Due to politics, they held it at a different venue. I won't speak much on it," Shivakumar told reporters.
Cm-Elect's Festive Congratulations
Despite his strong reservations regarding the administrative logistics, the incoming leader ensured he officially recognised the monumental on-field achievement on behalf of the regional administration and local citizens.
"I congratulate them on behalf of the RCB fans in Karnataka, and the state government," he added during his brief media interaction, balancing his institutional grievance with festive sporting praise.
The political leader separately amplified his festive greetings online through his official social media channel, as documented in the public post visible in image_005381.png, praising the squad's immense composure.
WATCH POST
Tonight, Bengaluru rises again as champions!— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 31, 2026
ಈ ಸಲವೂ ಕಪ್ ನಮ್ದೇ ⭐️⭐️
RCB has created history by clinching a second consecutive IPL title. With grit, composure, and the heart of true champions, the team has once again made Bengaluru proud.
Congratulations to the players,… pic.twitter.com/y2hgXT4m2l
IPL 2026 Grand Finale Summary
The immense off-field political row stands in stark contrast to the brilliant performance delivered by the defending champions during the high-stakes match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Led by captain Rajat Patidar, the Bengaluru bowling contingent capitalised beautifully on helpful conditions to restrict Gujarat Titans to a modest first-innings total of 155 runs for eight wickets.
ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Breaks Record For Most Runs Against A Single Bowler In An IPL Edition In History
The successful chase was anchored with absolute authority by veteran opener Virat Kohli, who completed the historic five-wicket victory comfortably by striking a spectacular overhead six to seal the crown.
The dramatic triumph successfully established the franchise as only the third team in tournament history to retain the title, triggering massive celebrations alongside the unexpected ministerial debate.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is DK Shivakumar upset about the IPL final venue?
Did DK Shivakumar congratulate the winning team?
Yes, he congratulated Royal Challengers Bengaluru on behalf of the RCB fans in Karnataka and the state government. He also praised their composure and historic achievement on social media.
What was the outcome of the IPL 2026 Grand Finale?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL 2026 final, defeating the Gujarat Titans. This victory marks their second consecutive tournament triumph.
What record did Virat Kohli break in the IPL 2026 final?
The article mentions Virat Kohli anchored the successful chase and sealed the crown with a spectacular overhead six. It also refers to a separate record he broke for most runs against a single bowler.