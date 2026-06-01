Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM-elect Shivakumar congratulated RCB on their second title win.

He criticized the venue decision, calling it politically motivated.

Shivakumar claimed injustice was done by shifting the final.

RCB won their second consecutive IPL title by chasing 155.

The Karnataka Chief Minister-elect DK Shivakumar has sparked intense political debate across the domestic sporting landscape immediately following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's spectacular tournament triumph. While warmly congratulating the franchise for securing their second consecutive trophy, the prominent leader launched a scathing public attack against organisers regarding a controversial venue decision made before the match.

DK Shivkumar's Shocking Claim

Addressing reporters during a scheduled media briefing, Shivakumar expressed immense displeasure regarding the administrative choice to shift the location of the highly lucrative summit clash away from Bengaluru.

He claimed that the decision represented a deliberate slight against the state, suggesting that behind-the-scenes motivations actively deprived local cricket enthusiasts of hosting the massive celebratory event.

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"The IPL final match should have happened in Bengaluru. Injustice has been done to us. Due to politics, they held it at a different venue. I won't speak much on it," Shivakumar told reporters.

Cm-Elect's Festive Congratulations

Despite his strong reservations regarding the administrative logistics, the incoming leader ensured he officially recognised the monumental on-field achievement on behalf of the regional administration and local citizens.

"I congratulate them on behalf of the RCB fans in Karnataka, and the state government," he added during his brief media interaction, balancing his institutional grievance with festive sporting praise.

The political leader separately amplified his festive greetings online through his official social media channel, as documented in the public post visible in image_005381.png, praising the squad's immense composure.

WATCH POST

Tonight, Bengaluru rises again as champions!



ಈ ಸಲವೂ ಕಪ್ ನಮ್ದೇ ⭐️⭐️



RCB has created history by clinching a second consecutive IPL title. With grit, composure, and the heart of true champions, the team has once again made Bengaluru proud.



Congratulations to the players,… pic.twitter.com/y2hgXT4m2l — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 31, 2026

IPL 2026 Grand Finale Summary

The immense off-field political row stands in stark contrast to the brilliant performance delivered by the defending champions during the high-stakes match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Led by captain Rajat Patidar, the Bengaluru bowling contingent capitalised beautifully on helpful conditions to restrict Gujarat Titans to a modest first-innings total of 155 runs for eight wickets.

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The successful chase was anchored with absolute authority by veteran opener Virat Kohli, who completed the historic five-wicket victory comfortably by striking a spectacular overhead six to seal the crown.

The dramatic triumph successfully established the franchise as only the third team in tournament history to retain the title, triggering massive celebrations alongside the unexpected ministerial debate.