Varun Dhawan expressed his immense excitement because Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the tournament. He called it a spectacular triumph.
WATCH: Varun Dhawan Celebrates Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win, Hails 'King' Virat Kohli
Watch Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory and hail 'King' Virat Kohli in a viral video
- Actor Varun Dhawan celebrated RCB's tournament victory with excitement.
- He praised Virat Kohli's exceptional match-winning performance.
- Kohli's unbeaten 75 secured RCB's back-to-back championship win.
- RCB became third franchise to retain the coveted title.
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan openly shared his immense excitement following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's spectacular tournament triumph in Ahmedabad. Speaking to media personnel while travelling through a public transit hub, the high-profile film celebrity praised the phenomenal match-winning performance of senior opening batsman Virat Kohli, joining millions of ecstatic cricket fans across the country celebrating the historic back-to-back championship victory.
Casual Celebration Of RCB's Victory
The popular actor opted for a highly relaxed, casual aesthetic during his public appearance. Dhawan donned a pristine white sleeveless t-shirt paired with dark designer sunglasses.
He completed his laid-back ensemble with a distinctive black baseball cap. The headwear featured a bright yellow text graphic reading "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai", drawing immediate attention.
ALSO READ | WATCH: Virat Kohli Warmly Hugs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Winning IPL 2026 Final
In a viral digital video broadcast by news agency IANS on their official X handle, the actor smiled broadly before expressing his genuine delight regarding the dramatic sporting outcome.
"RCB jeet gyi maza agya, Virat Kohli King hai," Dhawan stated enthusiastically to the reporters on site. His short statement perfectly mirrored the widespread emotional sentiment of the travelling fanbase.
WATCH VIDEO
Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Actor Varun Dhawan says, "RCB has won, it was really fun..." pic.twitter.com/5uQaZknsvE— IANS (@ians_india) June 1, 2026
Kohli's Championship Chase Masterclass
Dhawan's vibrant tribute followed a truly magnificent batting display from the iconic Indian top-order maestro during the high-stakes summit clash at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium.
Chasing a modest target of 156 runs for victory, the experienced opener anchored the second-innings response with absolute tactical authority against a highly competitive Gujarat Titans bowling department.
The legendary batsman paced his innings beautifully to register his fastest-ever tournament half-century, completely dismantling the opposition powerplay strategy by reaching the milestone in a rapid 25 deliveries.
ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Breaks Record For Most Runs Against A Single Bowler In An IPL Edition In History
Kohli finished his masterclass completely unbeaten on 75 runs from 42 balls, striking nine fluent boundaries and clearing the boundary rope three times to secure the trophy comfortably.
The convincing five-wicket victory successfully sealed Bengaluru's status as only the third franchise in league history to retain the coveted title, firmly cementing their modern era of domestic dominance.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Varun Dhawan excited?
What did Varun Dhawan say about Virat Kohli?
Varun Dhawan praised Virat Kohli, calling him 'King'. He highlighted Kohli's phenomenal match-winning performance.
What was Varun Dhawan wearing?
Varun Dhawan was wearing a white sleeveless t-shirt, dark designer sunglasses, and a black baseball cap with yellow text that read 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'.
How did Virat Kohli perform in the final match?
Virat Kohli anchored the chase with an unbeaten 75 runs off 42 balls, including a rapid half-century in 25 deliveries, to secure RCB's victory.