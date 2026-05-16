He's Very Loud': PBKS Reacts After Backlash On Arshdeep Singh's 'Andhere' Remark On Tilak

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjab Kings addresses Arshdeep Singh's social media controversy.

Franchise states bowler remains unaffected by online criticism.

Physical improvements noted; Arshdeep remains vocal teammate.

Management highlights player phone use concerns.

The Punjab Kings hierarchy has addressed the intense social media scrutiny surrounding their lead fast bowler Arshdeep Singh ahead of their crucial fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The left-arm pacer has faced severe backlash from supporters following an alleged insensitive remark directed at Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma. The franchise management has now provided clarity regarding the player's current frame of mind.

The Background Of The Contretemps

The controversy emerged after the bowler shared a video on Snapchat using a derogatory term regarding the complexion of Varma. The incident quickly triggered accusations of casual racism across various networks.

The bowler further aggravated the situation by delivering a sharp public retort to a supporter who questioned his commitment to the franchise. This series of events has overshadowed his on-field performances.

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Management Defends Bowler’s Dressing Room Demeanour

Andrew Leipus, the head of sports science for the franchise, addressed the media during a pre-match press conference to clarify the internal situation. He insisted the bowler remains unaffected.

“I don't follow a lot of social media myself, so I know there's been a bit of chatter behind the scenes of various things going on, vlogging and whatnot. I'm not across that. In terms of his behaviour, Arsh is pretty much a flat line. He's not up or down. He gives his best out there. We've been working together a little bit, and looking at his body, there may be restrictions that could be a reason for some of his performances being up and down. We think we've hit on a bit of a winner there,” Leipus told reporters.

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Physical Fitness And Stability Noted

The medical expert revealed that recent training adjustments have helped the bowler overcome minor physical limitations. The backroom staff maintains that his daily enthusiasm around teammates has not diminished.

“He's been feeling a lot better in the last couple of weeks, physically. Overall, he's pretty consistent with his behaviour and his attitude. He's a very loud person in the dressing room. That hasn't changed. He's not up and down. He's very calm,” he added.

The Broader Impact Of Mobile Devices

While defending the individual cricketer, Leipus expressed broader concerns regarding the contemporary obsession with mobile devices among the younger generation of players. He noted the visible shift in team dynamics.

“I'm old. I don't really partake in a lot of social media. You can check my name out there. I'm probably the wrong person to be asking. You look across every team, you'll see guys are sitting there on their phones in the buses. There's not a lot of chatter going on. It is a problem, I think. I've got young kids. I'm trying to steer them away from it,” said Leipus.

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Endorsing International Governing Body Policies

The veteran official praised historic administrative rules that restricted technology during match hours. He suggested that external digital commercial engagements often disrupt the focus required for high-stakes professional sport.

"On the other side of the coin, you've got a lot of commercial operations going on there. You've got to find that right balance. One of the best things the ICC ever did was take phones away. When we go into the dressing room, guys can start talking again. When you're in that team environment, it's not an issue. It's outside that when it becomes an issue. I've heard rumours, but I don't really have time to pay attention to that. I think it's potentially something that needs to be addressed," he concluded.

Statistical Slump Compounds Pressure

The off-field issues arrive during a statistically difficult season for the primary strike bowler. He has claimed thirteen wickets in twelve matches while conceding nearly ten runs per over.

The Shreyas Iyer-led franchise has lost five consecutive matches and must win their remaining fixtures to retain any chance of progressing. The team cannot afford further distractions on the pitch.