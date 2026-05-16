'Everybody Will Think I'm Cool': BCCI Urged To Ban 'Nonsense' Chit Celebration In IPL 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akash Singh displayed a note after taking wickets, sparking criticism.

Ambati Rayudu called the act

Other international players questioned the bowler's early attention-seeking.

Akash Singh defended his actions as a personal motivation tactic.

The former Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu has launched a scathing attack on Lucknow Super Giants pacer Akash Singh following a controversial post-wicket demonstration. During his season debut against Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Stadium, the left-arm bowler unveiled a written note after securing crucial dismissals. The stunt has drawn sharp rebukes from several international cricket veterans.

The Details Behind The Paper Note

The young bowler enjoyed an exceptional start to his campaign, removing Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Urvil Patel within the opening overs. However, his decision to display a message reading "#Akkionfire – Akash knows how to take wickets in a T20 game" soured the performance.

The gesture quickly alienated former professionals who viewed the act as entirely unnecessary for a newcomer. Television replays highlighted the text clearly, sparking immediate debate among commentators broadcasting the fixture live.

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Rayudu Demands Strict Administrative Intervention

Ambati Rayudu expressed total disbelief regarding the pre-planned nature of the display during a post-match broadcast analysis. He suggested that such antics degrade the traditional professional standards of the domestic tournament.

“I just want to know at what point today he thought, ‘hey, this will be awesome, like I’ll pull this out on TV, everybody will think I’m cool. I also want to know who his friends that he told backed him up and said that would be a great idea," Rayudu remarked on ESPNCricinfo's ‘T20 Timeout’ Show.

The Call For An Official Ban

The critique continued as the former international cricketer questioned the legality of bringing external stationery items onto the playing surface. He urged the governing council to eliminate the practice completely.

“I just think that’s his manifestation, it may not go down well with a lot of people, but it’s kind of funny and a bit of rubbish. I think they should ban this chit business, absolute nonsense. I don’t think they’re supposed to bring chits anyway," he added.

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International Fast Bowlers Express Astonishment

Former New Zealand paceman Mitchell McClenaghan echoed those precise sentiments, voicing his confusion over why a player with minimal top-flight experience would target perceived critics so early.

“I’m actually flabbergasted with some of this generation that’s coming through, like you know, putting your fingers up on your first real performance on the IPL when you’ve only just turned up on the scene, we’ve only just learnt your name," McClenaghan stated.

Questioning The Motivation Of Newcomers

The New Zealander suggested that modern rookies are overly consumed by social media narratives rather than focusing on extended consistency. He found the defensive mindset of the youngster remarkably peculiar.

"It’s like, jeez, how many haters have you got, bro? You’ve played four games. I just find it all fascinating, it’s really interesting,” he added during the same panel discussion.

The Bowler Defends His Methods

Faced with mounting criticism, the Lucknow bowler remained defiant about his conduct when questioned by media representatives after the conclusion of the match. He claimed the note served a purely internal psychological purpose.

“It just gives me motivation. There is no reason behind it. Whatever motivates me during the game, I’ll keep backing it,” Akash told the broadcaster.