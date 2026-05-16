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HomeSportsIPL'Everybody Will Think I'm Cool': BCCI Urged To Ban 'Nonsense' Chit Celebration In IPL 2026

'Everybody Will Think I'm Cool': BCCI Urged To Ban 'Nonsense' Chit Celebration In IPL 2026

Ambati Rayudu and Mitchell McClenaghan have heavily criticised Lucknow Super Giants pacer Akash Singh for his controversial paper note celebration against Chennai Super Kings.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 16 May 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akash Singh displayed a note after taking wickets, sparking criticism.
  • Ambati Rayudu called the act
  • Other international players questioned the bowler's early attention-seeking.
  • Akash Singh defended his actions as a personal motivation tactic.

The former Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu has launched a scathing attack on Lucknow Super Giants pacer Akash Singh following a controversial post-wicket demonstration. During his season debut against Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Stadium, the left-arm bowler unveiled a written note after securing crucial dismissals. The stunt has drawn sharp rebukes from several international cricket veterans.

The Details Behind The Paper Note

The young bowler enjoyed an exceptional start to his campaign, removing Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Urvil Patel within the opening overs. However, his decision to display a message reading "#Akkionfire – Akash knows how to take wickets in a T20 game" soured the performance.

The gesture quickly alienated former professionals who viewed the act as entirely unnecessary for a newcomer. Television replays highlighted the text clearly, sparking immediate debate among commentators broadcasting the fixture live.

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Rayudu Demands Strict Administrative Intervention

Ambati Rayudu expressed total disbelief regarding the pre-planned nature of the display during a post-match broadcast analysis. He suggested that such antics degrade the traditional professional standards of the domestic tournament.

“I just want to know at what point today he thought, ‘hey, this will be awesome, like I’ll pull this out on TV, everybody will think I’m cool. I also want to know who his friends that he told backed him up and said that would be a great idea," Rayudu remarked on ESPNCricinfo's ‘T20 Timeout’ Show.

The Call For An Official Ban

The critique continued as the former international cricketer questioned the legality of bringing external stationery items onto the playing surface. He urged the governing council to eliminate the practice completely.

“I just think that’s his manifestation, it may not go down well with a lot of people, but it’s kind of funny and a bit of rubbish. I think they should ban this chit business, absolute nonsense. I don’t think they’re supposed to bring chits anyway," he added.

ALSO READ | WATCH: R Ashwin Slams Preity Zinta's PBKS For Venue Change Decision: 'It's Wrong'

International Fast Bowlers Express Astonishment

Former New Zealand paceman Mitchell McClenaghan echoed those precise sentiments, voicing his confusion over why a player with minimal top-flight experience would target perceived critics so early.

“I’m actually flabbergasted with some of this generation that’s coming through, like you know, putting your fingers up on your first real performance on the IPL when you’ve only just turned up on the scene, we’ve only just learnt your name," McClenaghan stated.

Questioning The Motivation Of Newcomers

The New Zealander suggested that modern rookies are overly consumed by social media narratives rather than focusing on extended consistency. He found the defensive mindset of the youngster remarkably peculiar.

"It’s like, jeez, how many haters have you got, bro? You’ve played four games. I just find it all fascinating, it’s really interesting,” he added during the same panel discussion.

The Bowler Defends His Methods

Faced with mounting criticism, the Lucknow bowler remained defiant about his conduct when questioned by media representatives after the conclusion of the match. He claimed the note served a purely internal psychological purpose.

“It just gives me motivation. There is no reason behind it. Whatever motivates me during the game, I’ll keep backing it,” Akash told the broadcaster.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ambati Rayudu criticize Akash Singh?

Rayudu criticized Akash Singh for displaying a written note after taking wickets during his IPL debut, deeming it an unnecessary stunt for a newcomer.

What did Akash Singh's note say?

The note displayed by Akash Singh read

What is Ambati Rayudu's suggestion regarding this practice?

Rayudu believes such practices degrade professional standards and urges the governing council to ban the use of notes or 'chits' on the playing field.

How did Akash Singh defend his actions?

Akash Singh stated that the note was for his internal motivation and that he would continue to use whatever methods motivate him during a game.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mitchell McClenaghan Ambati Rayudu Akash Singh Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 BCCI Celebration Ban
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