Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have played each other 35 times in IPL history. Punjab Kings have won 18 matches, while Mumbai Indians have won 17.
IPL 2026 PBKS vs MI Complete Head-To-Head Record: Which Team Holds The Edge?
PBKS aim to snap their losing streak against MI and boost their IPL 2026 Playoff hopes. Here’s the complete head-to-head record ahead of the clash.
- PBKS faces MI in IPL 2026, Match 58 in Dharamshala.
- PBKS holds a slight edge with 18 wins vs MI's 17.
- MI aims to spoil PBKS playoff hopes despite elimination.
PBKS vs MI IPL 2026: Punjab Kings is all set to take on Mumbai Indians in the Match Number 58 of the IPL 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. PBKS and MI have shared one of the most unpredictable rivalries in IPL history since the tournament began in 2008. From last over thrillers and record chases to the unforgettable double Super Over clash in 2020, encounters between these two sides have consistently produced drama.
PBKS VS MI: IPL Head-To-Head Record
Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have faced each other 35 times in IPL history so far, with PBKS holding a narrow edge in the rivalry. Thy have won 18 matches, while Mumbai have secured 17 victories.
Based on current form and recent meetings PBKS appear to hold a slight edge over MI heading into the clash.
Mumbai Indians' highest total against PBKS stands at 223, while their lowest score in this fixture is 87. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have registered a highest score of 230 against MI, whereas their lowest total against Mumbai is 119.
This fixture holds a lot of weight for PBKS as they are fighting to stay alive in the Playoff race, while Mumbai Indians will look for redemption after suffering a loss against this opposition earlier in the seaon.
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PBKS VS MI: Full IPL 2026 Squads
While the playing 11s for tonight's fixture are yet to be announced, here’s a look at the full squads of both teams for this IPL season:
Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod (WK), Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Priyansh Arya, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Pyla Avinash, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey.
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (C), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Quinton de Kock (WK), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Robin Minz (WK), Karn Sharma, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat.
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Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the head-to-head record between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians?
Where is the PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 match being played?
The match is being played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.
What are the highest and lowest scores recorded between PBKS and MI?
Mumbai Indians' highest total is 223 and lowest is 87. Punjab Kings' highest is 230 and lowest is 119.
What are the stakes for Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in this match?
Punjab Kings are fighting to stay alive in the playoff race, while Mumbai Indians have already been eliminated.