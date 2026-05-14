WATCH: CSK Star Anshul Kamboj Meets Viral Lookalike From Vijay’s Oath Ceremony

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anshul Kamboj met viral lookalike security personnel.

Internet users noticed resemblance during Chief Minister Vijay's oath ceremony.

CSK shared video of Kamboj and meeting him.

Anshul Kamboj Meets Lookalike: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Anshul Kamboj finally came face-to-face with the security personnel who went viral on social media for bearing a striking resemblance to him during Vijay’s oath ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. The resemblance became a major talking point online after eagle-eyed fans spotted a security official standing close to actor-turned-politician Vijay during the ceremony. Social media users quickly began comparing the man’s appearance to the CSK fast bowler, triggering a flood of memes and reactions across platforms.

The buzz around the viral moment grew so much that Chennai Super Kings later shared a video featuring the two individuals meeting in person.

Viral Lookalike Moment Takes Social Media By Storm

In the video uploaded by CSK, Kamboj and the security official can be seen greeting each other and sharing a short conversation. The light-hearted interaction delighted fans who had been following the viral comparisons online.

The similarity between the two had already generated widespread attention before the meeting eventually took place. Earlier, Kamboj himself reacted to the memes and social media chatter surrounding the unexpected resemblance.

"Actually, almost everyone has sent me this meme on my Instagram as well, so I was like, I was, I'm just telling them, no, I'm not. Everyone is just asking me what are you doing there, what are you doing there? I don't know what. But actually he's looking a bit like me, not fully. Maybe when he removes his cap, then I will get to see more,"

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Anshul Kamboj Enjoying Impressive IPL 2026 Campaign

Away from the viral social media attention, Kamboj has emerged as one of Chennai Super Kings’ standout performers during IPL 2026.

The pacer has played a leading role in CSK’s bowling attack and has consistently delivered crucial breakthroughs throughout the season. In 11 matches so far, Kamboj has claimed 19 wickets, making him one of the franchise’s most effective bowlers this year.