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English NewsNews'So Much Corruption': Rahul Gandhi Says E20 Issue Will Be Taken Up 'Massively'

'So Much Corruption': Rahul Gandhi Says E20 Issue Will Be Taken Up 'Massively'

Speaking on the matter, Gandhi said the issue would be taken up "in a massive way", while linking it to what he described as widespread corruption.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 09:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi alleged E20 destroys people's cars, scooters, and lives.
  • He called E20 a
  • Gandhi plans to address the E20 matter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has described the E20 issue as a "very big issue", alleging that it is affecting people's cars, scooters and lives.

Speaking on the matter, Gandhi said the issue would be taken up "in a massive way", while linking it to what he described as widespread corruption.

'Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Nahi, Daal Hi Kaali Hai'

Highlighting the seriousness of the matter, Gandhi said, "yeh E20 ka jo maamla hai yeh bohot bada issue hai, normally hum kehte hain ke daalmei kuch kala hai magar yeh daal hi kaali hai."

He said the issue was among several matters that needed to be taken up, arguing that the scale of alleged corruption had created a long list of issues requiring sequencing.

ALSO READ: JPSC-JSSC Row: 10-Member Student Delegation Begins Talks With Jharkhand Govt

'This Is A Matter Of Sequencing'

Gandhi said, "brothers and sisters, this is a matter of sequencing, in any campaign we have to decide the sequence of affairs."

He added, "Our problem right now is that there is so much corruption that there is a huge line in what we have to sequence."

'Destroying People's Cars, Scooters, Lives'

Gandhi said the E20 issue would not be ignored and would be taken up on a large scale.

"Don't worry, this issue... we are going to take it up in a massive way because this is destroying peoples cars, destroying peoples scooters, destroying people's lives and literally is stealing directly from them," he said.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What action will be taken regarding the E20 issue?

Rahul Gandhi stated that the issue would be taken up on a massive scale.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 09:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi E20 Fuel E20
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