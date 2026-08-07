'So Much Corruption': Rahul Gandhi Says E20 Issue Will Be Taken Up 'Massively'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi alleged E20 destroys people's cars, scooters, and lives.

He called E20 a

Gandhi plans to address the E20 matter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has described the E20 issue as a "very big issue", alleging that it is affecting people's cars, scooters and lives.

Speaking on the matter, Gandhi said the issue would be taken up "in a massive way", while linking it to what he described as widespread corruption.

'Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Nahi, Daal Hi Kaali Hai'

Highlighting the seriousness of the matter, Gandhi said, "yeh E20 ka jo maamla hai yeh bohot bada issue hai, normally hum kehte hain ke daalmei kuch kala hai magar yeh daal hi kaali hai."

He said the issue was among several matters that needed to be taken up, arguing that the scale of alleged corruption had created a long list of issues requiring sequencing.

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'This Is A Matter Of Sequencing'

Gandhi said, "brothers and sisters, this is a matter of sequencing, in any campaign we have to decide the sequence of affairs."

He added, "Our problem right now is that there is so much corruption that there is a huge line in what we have to sequence."

'Destroying People's Cars, Scooters, Lives'

Gandhi said the E20 issue would not be ignored and would be taken up on a large scale.

"Don't worry, this issue... we are going to take it up in a massive way because this is destroying peoples cars, destroying peoples scooters, destroying people's lives and literally is stealing directly from them," he said.

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