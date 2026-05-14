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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Child Allegedly Forced To Face Senior Bowlers Amid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hype

WATCH: Child Allegedly Forced To Face Senior Bowlers Amid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hype

A viral video involving a young child sparked concern online as fans linked apparent pressure on youngsters to replicate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s IPL success.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 May 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Young cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's IPL success inspires many.
  • Viral video shows young boy pushed to bat despite against seniors.
  • Debate erupts over parental pressure and child athlete safety.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has rapidly emerged as one of the brightest young stars in the IPL. He grabbed national attention during his debut IPL season last year at just 14 years of age. The youngster stunned fans and experts alike with fearless strokeplay and went on to register the second-fastest century in the tournament’s history. The explosive batsman has continued his remarkable rise in IPL 2026 as well, producing another century and attacking some of the world’s best bowlers with complete confidence, skyrocketing his stardom. 

However, Sooryavanshi's inspirational journey might have unintentionally fuelled unhealthy expectations among some aspiring young cricketers and parents. A video widely shared on social media has sparked concern after showing a young boy, reportedly 10 years old, being pushed to face senior bowlers. Check it out:

Viral Nets Video Draws Strong Reactions Online

According to captions accompanying the clip, the man seen encouraging the child is allegedly his father. In the video, the boy can be heard resisting while being prepared for batting practice.

Despite the boy’s repeated objections, the video appears to show him being padded up and then being sent into the nets.

There were no further visuals showing how the session unfolded or whether the child eventually faced the bowlers. However, the footage quickly went viral and generated intense debate across social media platforms.

Also Read: CSK Suffer Fresh Injury Blow, Overseas Star Flies Back Home Amid IPL 2026 Playoffs Race

Social Media Users Raise Safety Concerns

Many online users criticised the incident and expressed concern over the physical and emotional pressure young children may face in competitive sport.

Here are a few of such reactions:

However, there were also others who felt the youngster would need to show greater courage if he hopes to build a future in cricket.

While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rise continues to inspire a new generation of cricketers, the viral video has also reignited conversations around responsible coaching, parental pressure and the importance of ensuring children enjoy the game in a safe environment.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieved in his IPL career?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi grabbed national attention at 14 in his debut IPL season, scoring the second-fastest century. He has continued his rise with another century in IPL 2026, showcasing fearless strokeplay against top bowlers.

What controversy has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's success inadvertently caused?

A viral video showed a 10-year-old boy being pushed to bat against senior bowlers despite expressing fear, sparking discussions about parental pressure and unrealistic expectations fueled by young stars like Sooryavanshi.

What does the viral video depict?

The video shows a young boy resisting batting practice and expressing fear, yet he appears to be padded up and sent into the nets, allegedly by his father.

What were the main reactions to the viral video?

Many criticized the incident, citing safety concerns and the emotional pressure on young athletes. Others felt it was a necessary method to build courage for a cricket career.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
RR IPL Cricket Viral Video Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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