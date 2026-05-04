IPL 2026: Why Is Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of MI vs LSG Match?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hardik Pandya ruled out due to back spasm.

Suryakumar Yadav captains Mumbai Indians in his absence.

Corbin Bosch included to bolster overseas contingent.

Team medical staff monitors Pandya's condition closely.

MI vs LSG Live: Mumbai Indians supporters were left searching for answers at the toss when Suryakumar Yadav walked out to lead the side instead of Hardik Pandya. The regular captain has been ruled out of tonight's vital fixture against Lucknow.

Sudden Medical Setback

During the official toss ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, Suryakumar Yadav initially informed the broadcasters that the captain was simply unwell. He explained that he would be stepping into the leadership role for the evening.

Further clarification emerged shortly after from the team management and match officials. According to Cricbuzz, it has been confirmed that Hardik Pandya is suffering from a back spasm.

Tactical Impact on Mumbai Indians

The injury forced a late reshuffle of the team sheet just minutes before the match began. Back spasms are notoriously difficult to manage in professional cricket and often require immediate medical intervention and rest.

Hardik's absence is a considerable blow to the team's balance, as he serves as a primary all-rounder. His ability to contribute both with the ball and in the middle order is difficult to replace.

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Suryakumar Yadav Steps Up

In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav has assumed captaincy duties for the five-time champions. The experienced batsman has previously led the national side and brings a calm tactical approach to the high-pressure encounter.

To compensate for the change in the squad, the management has included Corbin Bosch to strengthen the overseas contingent. The team must now adapt quickly to keep their playoff qualification hopes alive.

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Monitoring for Future Matches

The Mumbai Indians medical staff is currently monitoring the captain’s condition to assess the severity of the spasm. Fans are hopeful that the injury is minor and will not result in a long-term absence.

We will continue to provide updates as soon as official medical bulletins are released. For now, the focus remains on how the squad performs under Suryakumar's leadership in this knockout-style match.