MI vs LSG Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11: Rohit Sharma Returns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MI and LSG battle for crucial IPL points.

Rohit Sharma's fitness remains a game-time decision.

Wankhede pitch favors batting with dew expected.

Predicted playing elevens are listed for both teams.

MI vs LSG Live: The Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium. In a surprising turn of events, Suryakumar Yadav is leading the side tonight as regular captain Hardik Pandya is unwell.

Toss Result and Captain's Comments

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field first, citing the humid conditions and the expectation that the surface will improve for batting in the second innings. Stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed the change in leadership for tonight's fixture.

"We will look to bowl first. Looks good, little humid also tonight, second innings we saw it became better," Yadav said at the toss. He also noted that he would be stepping in for the unwell captain.

Rohit Sharma Returns

The biggest news for the home crowd is the return of Rohit Sharma to the playing XI. After missing nearly three weeks due to a hamstring injury, the veteran opener has been declared fit to start.

His inclusion provides a massive boost to a Mumbai batting order that has struggled for consistency. While he was previously a game-time decision, his presence in the starting lineup suggests he is ready for a full workload.

Squad Changes and Tactical Decisions

Mumbai have made a significant change to their bowling attack, with Corbin Bosch coming into the side to replace Trent Boult. This adjustment suggests a tactical shift in how the home side plans to utilise their overseas slots.

The decision to bowl first is heavily influenced by the high humidity levels at the Wankhede. With the dew factor expected to be significant, bowling first allows Mumbai to avoid the difficulties of gripping a wet ball during the chase.

Confirmed Playing 11s

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav



Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult