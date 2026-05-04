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HomeSportsIPLMI vs LSG Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11: Rohit Sharma Returns

MI vs LSG Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11: Rohit Sharma Returns

MI vs LSG Live Toss Result, Playing 11: Get the live toss result and confirmed playing 11 for Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants. Read the latest injury update on Rohit Sharma at the Wankhede.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 04 May 2026 07:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MI and LSG battle for crucial IPL points.
  • Rohit Sharma's fitness remains a game-time decision.
  • Wankhede pitch favors batting with dew expected.
  • Predicted playing elevens are listed for both teams.

MI vs LSG Live: The Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium. In a surprising turn of events, Suryakumar Yadav is leading the side tonight as regular captain Hardik Pandya is unwell.

Toss Result and Captain's Comments

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field first, citing the humid conditions and the expectation that the surface will improve for batting in the second innings. Stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed the change in leadership for tonight's fixture.

"We will look to bowl first. Looks good, little humid also tonight, second innings we saw it became better," Yadav said at the toss. He also noted that he would be stepping in for the unwell captain.

Rohit Sharma Returns

The biggest news for the home crowd is the return of Rohit Sharma to the playing XI. After missing nearly three weeks due to a hamstring injury, the veteran opener has been declared fit to start.

His inclusion provides a massive boost to a Mumbai batting order that has struggled for consistency. While he was previously a game-time decision, his presence in the starting lineup suggests he is ready for a full workload.

Squad Changes and Tactical Decisions

Mumbai have made a significant change to their bowling attack, with Corbin Bosch coming into the side to replace Trent Boult. This adjustment suggests a tactical shift in how the home side plans to utilise their overseas slots.

The decision to bowl first is heavily influenced by the high humidity levels at the Wankhede. With the dew factor expected to be significant, bowling first allows Mumbai to avoid the difficulties of gripping a wet ball during the chase.

Confirmed Playing 11s

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad 

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the toss for the MI vs LSG match?

The official toss for the MI vs LSG match is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST. The results and confirmed playing 11 will be updated immediately after.

What is the latest update on Rohit Sharma's availability?

Rohit Sharma has been recovering from a hamstring injury. His inclusion is a game-time decision, with management leaving the final fitness call to him.

How might dew affect the toss at Wankhede?

High humidity suggests dew will play a significant role, making it difficult for spinners in the second innings. Winning the toss could offer a tactical advantage.

What are the predicted playing XIs for MI and LSG?

The article provides predicted playing XIs for both MI and LSG. Rohit Sharma might be included as an Impact Player for MI if not fully fit.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
MI Vs LSG MI Vs LSG Live IPL 2026 Mi Vs LSG Toss Result
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