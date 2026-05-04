KKR Star Reacts As Vijay’s TVK Set To Win 100+ Seats In Tamil Nadu Elections - Check Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Varun Chakravarthy congratulated actor-politician Vijay on election performance.

Vijay's party nears 100 seats, eyeing Chief Minister position.

Chakravarthy posted a vintage photo of himself with Vijay.

Chakravarthy also discussed his IPL bowling form and strategy.

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy has sent a congratulatory message to actor-turned-politician Vijay following a remarkable performance by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in the Tamil Nadu elections. As the party appears poised to secure over 100 seats, potentially making Vijay the next Chief Minister, the Indian cricketer shared a nostalgic image on social media to honour the significant political breakthrough.

A Special Tribute to Anna

The mystery spinner took to his Instagram story to post a vintage photograph featuring himself alongside the popular actor. He included the simple but meaningful caption "Anna" to mark the occasion.

Watch Varun Chakravarthy's Instagram Story

Chakravarthy has previously expressed his deep admiration for both Vijay and the legendary Rajinikanth. His public support highlights the strong connection between the worlds of professional sport and regional cinema.

Spinning Success in the IPL

Away from politics, the bowler has found his rhythm after a difficult start to the current season. After remaining wicketless initially, he has claimed ten wickets in his last four matches.

Reflecting on his recent form after a win against Hyderabad, Chakravarthy noted that early-season pitches are often flat. He explained that life is typically very difficult for spinners during this period.

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Disrupting the Batting Rhythm

Speaking after being named Player of the Match, he discussed his tactical approach against aggressive hitters like Travis Head. He focused on disrupting the batsman's reach to prevent him from scoring freely.

The spinner told official broadcasters that the batting and bowling groups are finally coming together. He believes the team can make a serious dent in the tournament if they maintain momentum.

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