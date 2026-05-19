Is CSK Eliminated From IPL 2026? Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CSK must defeat Gujarat Titans convincingly to boost Net Run Rate.

Chennai needs Punjab Kings to lose their final match against LSG.

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders must also drop points.

CSK IPL Playoffs Scenario: Chennai Super Kings suffered yet another defeat on Monday evening, this time at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). While the latter secured a Playoff spot with the win, the former is now left hanging. Although Chennai is still in the race, the equation is now a bit more complicated than it would have been if they had won. The result has left Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side with virtually no room for error as the league stage approaches its conclusion. With that said, here's a look at what CSK need to qualify.

CSK Must Defeat Gujarat Titans

The immediate challenge for Chennai Super Kings is their final league fixture against Gujarat Titans. A victory in that contest is absolutely mandatory if CSK are to remain in contention.

Winning the match would take them to a maximum of 14 points. However, because their Net Run Rate slipped below zero after the SRH loss, a narrow win may not be enough.

CSK ideally need a convincing victory over GT to improve their NRR significantly, especially with several other teams potentially finishing on the same points tally.

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Other Results Must Favour Chennai

Apart from beating GT, CSK also require Punjab Kings to lose their final match against Lucknow Super Giants. PBKS currently sit on 13 points with a much healthier NRR of +0.227. A Punjab victory would officially eliminate CSK from the tournament.

There is additional dependence on Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders dropping points as well. RR, currently on 12 points, must lose at least one of their remaining fixtures or finish behind Chennai on NRR. Meanwhile, KKR has ample games in hand to finish ahead.

With qualification scenarios becoming increasingly complicated, CSK’s Playoff hopes now rely on both a dominant final performance and favourable outcomes elsewhere in the IPL 2026 standings.