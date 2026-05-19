The Supreme Court on Monday refused to modify its November 2025 order directing authorities to remove stray dogs from public institutions such as hospitals, schools, colleges, bus stations and railway premises, while sharply criticising states for failing to properly implement the directive.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the issue involved “public health, safety and ecological balance” and stressed that authorities could not ignore growing concerns over dog attacks, especially on children and elderly people.

Delivering the judgment, the court rejected all pleas challenging the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) framed by the Animal Welfare Board. “If states had properly followed the Animal Birth Control Rules, such a situation would not have arisen,” the bench observed.

Supreme Court Warns States Over Non-Compliance

The bench said its November 7, 2025 order had not been implemented in the “right spirit” by several states and Union Territories. The judges warned that continued failure to comply could invite contempt proceedings.

“We cannot shut our eyes to a situation where children and senior citizens are being bitten by dogs,” the court said, underlining that public safety concerns could not be ignored.

The bench also emphasised that authorities acting to implement court directives should not face unnecessary legal hurdles. It said courts should interfere against officials only in “exceptional circumstances”.

Key Directions Issued By The Court

The Supreme Court directed all states and Union Territories to strictly implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) framework. It said every city must establish dedicated centres to handle sterilisation, vaccination and management of stray animals.

The court further ordered that staff working under the programme should receive proper training and that anti-rabies vaccines must be made readily available.

In a significant direction, the bench also said authorities could consider euthanasia for dogs that are severely ill or considered dangerous.

Directions Extend Beyond Stray Dogs

The court also addressed the issue of stray cattle and directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take steps to remove stray animals from highways.

It instructed states to build gaushalas, or cattle shelters, where stray cattle could be relocated. The judges stressed that better infrastructure and implementation were necessary to avoid recurring public safety risks.

The ruling is expected to intensify debate between civic authorities, animal welfare groups and residents over how India’s stray animal population should be managed.

Background Of The Case

The matter traces back to an August 11 order passed by a two-judge bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, which directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to relocate all stray dogs from streets to dedicated shelters and not release them back onto roads.

The order sparked outrage among animal rights activists, who approached the Supreme Court challenging the directions. The case was subsequently referred to a three-judge bench.

Modifying the earlier order, the larger bench later observed that a blanket direction to remove all stray dogs without assessing available shelter infrastructure could create a “Catch-22 situation”. It temporarily stayed the direction prohibiting the release of sterilised dogs back into the same areas from where they were picked up.

The three-judge bench had clarified that stray dogs should be sterilised, dewormed and vaccinated before being released back into their original localities in accordance with Animal Birth Control Rules. However, on November 7, the Supreme Court specifically directed states and Union Territories to remove stray dogs from sensitive public spaces including schools, hospitals, sports complexes, bus depots and railway stations, and relocate them to designated shelters after sterilisation and vaccination.