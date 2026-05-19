‘Like Suvendu Adhikari?’ BJP MP Arvind Fuels Buzz Over Revanth Reddy’s Political Future

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP predicts Congress's disastrous defeat in Telangana.

BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Monday triggered fresh political speculation in Telangana after suggesting that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy could one day break away from the Congress and move closer to the BJP, much like Suvendu Adhikari did in West Bengal before joining the saffron party. The remarks come amid intensifying political rivalry in Telangana ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections later this year.

Arvind Draws Parallel With Suvendu Adhikari

Speaking about internal dynamics within the Congress, Arvind alleged that the party leadership erred in appointing Revanth Reddy as chief minister while overlooking senior leaders who had spent decades within the organisation, as per reports. He compared Reddy’s political trajectory with that of Suvendu Adhikari, who quit the All India Trinamool Congress in 2020, joined the BJP, and later emerged as one of Mamata Banerjee’s most formidable political opponents.

Arvind hinted that a similar political realignment could potentially unfold in Telangana.

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BJP Predicts ‘Disastrous Defeat’ For Congress

Predicting electoral trouble for the Congress in the state, Arvind claimed the party was heading toward a massive setback under Revanth Reddy’s leadership.

He stated that Congress would face an unprecedented defeat in 2028–29 in Telangana. He mentioned that they had lost badly in 1985 and in 1994, and added that in 2028–29, under the leadership of Revanth Reddy, the Congress party was going to face a disastrous defeat.

The BJP MP also claimed that Telangana politics would witness “high decibel” developments over the next two years, eventually paving the way for the BJP to form the government in the state.

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Modi’s Remark Adds Fuel To Speculation

Arvind’s comments came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a cryptic remark directed at Revanth Reddy during a public event in Hyderabad.

Addressing the chief minister from the stage, Modi said: “Aap jahan pahunchna chahte hain, nahi pahunch payenge… achha hai ki mere se hi judo” (You may not reach where you want to reach… it is better to join me).

Revanth Reddy, who was present on the dais, reportedly responded with a smile but did not publicly react to the comment.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s statement, Arvind said that he did not know what it meant exactly, as he was just a ground-level worker in the BJP. He added that he was not sure if there was a political link there and emphasized that he really did not know if something was brewing, something similar to what Suvendu Adhikari had done.