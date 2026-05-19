WATCH: Ishan Kishan Breaks Chepauk Screen With Massive Six vs CSK

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ishan Kishan's six damaged a stadium screen during SRH's chase.

Kishan and Klaasen led Sunrisers Hyderabad's comeback victory.

Kishan's 70 runs helped secure SRH's IPL 2026 Playoffs qualification.

Ishan Kishan Six CSK vs SRH: Ishan Kishan produced a sensational knock under pressure as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, but it was one brutal six at Chepauk that left a mark long before the match reached its conclusion. Walking out to bat at number three during SRH’s chase, Kishan initially took a cautious approach but soon switched gears in dramatic fashion against CSK standout bowler of the season, Anshul Kamboj. He launched a towering six that crashed directly into one of the big screens inside the MA Chidambaram Stadium, damaging one of the display panels. Check it out:

Picked the length in a flash ⚡#IshanKishan deposits it over the ropes with ease.#TATAIPL Race to Playoffs 2026 👉 #CSKvSRH | LIVE NOW ➡️https://t.co/1MHhpANXCI pic.twitter.com/7CEOulxNgV May 18, 2026

The massive strike immediately became one of the standout visuals from the contest. As the innings progressed, the damage extended far beyond the stadium's screen, with Chennai’s Playoff hopes also taking a serious hit.

Kishan, Klaasen Turn Match Around For SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad did not enjoy the ideal start to their chase after losing Travis Head early in the innings. Chennai Super Kings appeared to have an opportunity to tighten control before Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen completely shifted the momentum.

The duo counterattacked aggressively through the middle overs, refusing to allow CSK bowlers any breathing space. Kishan mixed composure with power-hitting brilliantly, eventually bringing up a superb half-century before accelerating further during the closing stages.

He finished with a match-winning 70 runs from just 47 deliveries, anchoring the chase as Hyderabad comfortably crossed the target inside 19 overs.

The victory officially confirmed SRH’s qualification for the IPL 2026 Playoffs, while CSK were left facing a difficult path towards the top four.

Also Check: Heated Moment Between Sanju Samson & Klaasen Adds Drama To CSK vs SRH Clash

Post-Match Gesture Sparks Online Reactions

Even after the result was sealed, Ishan Kishan remained at the centre of attention. Following the victory celebrations, the batsman appeared to gesture towards the Chepauk crowd by mimicking a whistle motion.

Many online interpreted the act as a dig at Chennai Super Kings’ famous “Whistle Podu” gesture, which has become one of the defining traditions associated with the franchise and its passionate home support.

The moment quickly went viral across social media platforms, adding another layer of drama to an already emotionally charged evening at Chepauk.

Check Out: Ishan Kishan Trolls CSK Fans With ‘Whistle Podu’ Gesture After SRH Win