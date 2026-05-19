Ishan Kishan hit a massive six that damaged a big screen inside the stadium. He also scored a match-winning 70 runs to help SRH win.
WATCH: Ishan Kishan Breaks Chepauk Screen With Massive Six vs CSK
Ishan Kishan smashed a six against Anshul Kamboj that damaged the Chepauk stadium screen, before guiding SRH to a crucial IPL 2026 victory over CSK.
- Ishan Kishan's six damaged a stadium screen during SRH's chase.
- Kishan and Klaasen led Sunrisers Hyderabad's comeback victory.
- Kishan's 70 runs helped secure SRH's IPL 2026 Playoffs qualification.
Ishan Kishan Six CSK vs SRH: Ishan Kishan produced a sensational knock under pressure as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, but it was one brutal six at Chepauk that left a mark long before the match reached its conclusion. Walking out to bat at number three during SRH’s chase, Kishan initially took a cautious approach but soon switched gears in dramatic fashion against CSK standout bowler of the season, Anshul Kamboj. He launched a towering six that crashed directly into one of the big screens inside the MA Chidambaram Stadium, damaging one of the display panels. Check it out:
Picked the length in a flash ⚡#IshanKishan deposits it over the ropes with ease.#TATAIPL Race to Playoffs 2026 👉 #CSKvSRH | LIVE NOW ➡️https://t.co/1MHhpANXCI pic.twitter.com/7CEOulxNgV— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 18, 2026
The massive strike immediately became one of the standout visuals from the contest. As the innings progressed, the damage extended far beyond the stadium's screen, with Chennai’s Playoff hopes also taking a serious hit.
Kishan, Klaasen Turn Match Around For SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad did not enjoy the ideal start to their chase after losing Travis Head early in the innings. Chennai Super Kings appeared to have an opportunity to tighten control before Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen completely shifted the momentum.
The duo counterattacked aggressively through the middle overs, refusing to allow CSK bowlers any breathing space. Kishan mixed composure with power-hitting brilliantly, eventually bringing up a superb half-century before accelerating further during the closing stages.
He finished with a match-winning 70 runs from just 47 deliveries, anchoring the chase as Hyderabad comfortably crossed the target inside 19 overs.
The victory officially confirmed SRH’s qualification for the IPL 2026 Playoffs, while CSK were left facing a difficult path towards the top four.
Also Check: Heated Moment Between Sanju Samson & Klaasen Adds Drama To CSK vs SRH Clash
Post-Match Gesture Sparks Online Reactions
Even after the result was sealed, Ishan Kishan remained at the centre of attention. Following the victory celebrations, the batsman appeared to gesture towards the Chepauk crowd by mimicking a whistle motion.
Many online interpreted the act as a dig at Chennai Super Kings’ famous “Whistle Podu” gesture, which has become one of the defining traditions associated with the franchise and its passionate home support.
The moment quickly went viral across social media platforms, adding another layer of drama to an already emotionally charged evening at Chepauk.
Check Out: Ishan Kishan Trolls CSK Fans With ‘Whistle Podu’ Gesture After SRH Win
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened during the CSK vs SRH match involving Ishan Kishan?
How did Ishan Kishan's six impact the match?
The six was a standout moment and indicated Ishan Kishan switching gears. It was part of his crucial knock that led SRH to victory.
What was the significance of the win for Sunrisers Hyderabad?
The victory against CSK officially confirmed SRH's qualification for the IPL 2026 Playoffs. It was a crucial win in their playoff race.
What post-match gesture did Ishan Kishan make?
After the win, Ishan Kishan mimicked a whistle gesture towards the crowd. This was interpreted by many as a dig at CSK's 'Whistle Podu' tradition.