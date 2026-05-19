US Russian Oil Waiver Offers India Breathing Room Amid West Asia Energy Crisis

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India benefits from temporary relief on Russian imports.

As tensions in West Asia continue to rattle global energy markets, the United States has quietly opened a temporary window that could help some of the world’s most oil-dependent economies, including India, navigate the ongoing supply crunch.

The US Treasury Department has issued a fresh 30-day licence allowing certain countries to access Russian crude oil cargoes that are already stranded at sea amid sanctions-related disruptions and shipping uncertainty, reported The Financial Express.

The move comes at a time when crude oil prices remain elevated, and concerns over disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz continue to keep energy-importing nations on edge.

What Exactly Has the US Allowed?

The temporary authorisation, announced by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, permits vulnerable countries to receive Russian crude oil and petroleum products that have already been loaded onto ships and are currently stranded at sea.

Importantly, the measure does not allow fresh Russian oil exports or new trade agreements. It only applies to cargoes that are already in transit.

In a post on X, Bessent said the aim was to prevent supply shortages and support countries struggling with energy access.

“Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day general license to provide the most vulnerable nations with the ability to temporarily access Russian oil currently stranded at sea,” he wrote.

He added that the move would provide “additional flexibility” while the US continues discussions with countries that may later require separate approvals.

Bessent also said the temporary extension is intended to “help stabilise the physical crude market and ensure oil reaches the most energy-vulnerable countries.”

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Why India Stands to Benefit

For India, the timing of the US move is significant.

India imports more than 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements, making it highly sensitive to disruptions in global energy supply chains.

Over the past year, India has sharply increased purchases of discounted Russian crude as supplies from parts of West Asia tightened due to the Iran conflict and shipping risks around the Strait of Hormuz.

Russian oil imports into India touched record levels of around 2.25 million barrels per day in March 2026, making Moscow one of New Delhi’s biggest suppliers during the current market uncertainty.

The temporary US licence now gives Indian refiners access to Russian oil cargoes already stranded at sea without the immediate threat of secondary US sanctions.

That could offer refiners short-term breathing room at a time when global crude prices remain elevated and supply chains continue to face volatility.

India Says Russian Oil Purchases Will Continue Anyway

Even as the US issued the temporary relief measure, India made it clear that its Russian oil imports are guided by commercial considerations rather than Washington’s waiver framework.

Speaking during a media briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Petroleum Ministry, said India’s crude purchases from Russia had continued before earlier waivers, during them and even now.

“Regarding the American waiver on Russia, I would like to emphasise that we have been purchasing from Russia earlier … before waiver also, during waiver also, and now also,” Sharma said.

She stressed that India’s primary focus remains on securing crude oil at commercially viable prices while ensuring stable energy supplies. “It is basically the commercial sense which should be there for us to purchase,” she added.

Sharma also dismissed concerns over any immediate shortage of crude supplies. “There is no shortage of crude. Enough crude has been tied up repeatedly … and this, whatever waiver or no waiver, it will not affect,” she said.

Why Global Oil Markets Remain Nervous

The latest US decision comes amid growing instability in global energy markets. Ongoing conflict involving Iran has affected shipping movement through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

A substantial share of global crude oil shipments passes through the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman.

The conflict has increased shipping risks, disrupted supply chains and left several oil tankers carrying Russian crude waiting at sea as buyers and refiners navigate sanctions restrictions and logistical bottlenecks.

At the same time, crude oil prices have remained elevated, adding pressure on fuel-importing economies.

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Third Temporary Waiver This Year

This is now the third temporary licence issued by the US in 2026 involving Russian oil cargoes already loaded onto ships. Earlier waivers issued in March under General Licenses 133 and 134 were initially meant for India before later being expanded to other countries.

US officials had previously described those permissions as limited “wind-down” measures rather than any broader rollback of sanctions on Russia. In April, Bessent had indicated that earlier licences would not be renewed because most pre-loaded cargoes had already been cleared.

However, reports suggest that pressure from more than 10 energy-stressed developing nations pushed Washington to approve another temporary extension.