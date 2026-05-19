Auto-Taxi Services To Continue Normally In Delhi-NCR As Transport Union Puts Strike On Hold

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Commuters assured no auto-taxi strike disrupting Delhi-NCR services.

Transport unions in Delhi-NCR have temporarily stepped back from their proposed strike and announced that auto and taxi services will continue operating normally over the next few days. The unions said they are now waiting for a meeting with the Delhi government to discuss their pending demands.

In a statement issued on Monday, transport organisations clarified that the planned “chakka jam” by truck and goods vehicle operators on May 21, 22 and 23 was linked only to support extended to the All India Motor Transport Congress over its separate demands.

The unions also said they had written to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta regarding issues faced by auto and taxi drivers, including rising CNG prices and demands for fare revision in the national capital.

Unions Give Government 10-Day Window

According to the statement, transport organisations are currently waiting for the Delhi government to convene a meeting through official channels.

The unions warned that if no response is received and no meeting is called within the next 10 days, they may announce a strike in the coming days while taking “full responsibility” for the agitation.

The organisations said the possible protest would be aimed at protecting the interests of auto and taxi drivers affected by increasing operational costs.

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No Disruption To Public Transport Services

The unions categorically clarified that there is no strike call for auto or taxi drivers in Delhi-NCR during the three-day period beginning May 21.

They assured commuters that auto-rickshaws and taxi services would remain available across the region and that the public should not panic over rumours circulating about a shutdown.

“As responsible organisations, we want to make it clear that there is no announcement of any auto-taxi strike in Delhi-NCR,” the statement said.

Warning Against Rumours

The transport bodies also urged authorities to take legal action against anyone spreading “false rumours” about a three-day strike by auto and taxi drivers.

The clarification comes amid confusion among commuters following reports of a possible transport disruption in the Delhi-NCR region.

The unions reiterated that while they support the concerns raised by larger transport bodies, discussions with the Delhi government are still awaited and no immediate strike involving auto and taxi services has been announced.