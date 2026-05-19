Iran Says US’ ‘Contradictory Behaviours’ Major Obstacle To Diplomacy Amid Rising Tensions

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIran Says US’ ‘Contradictory And Excessive Behaviours’ Major Obstacle To Diplomacy Amid Rising Tensions

Iran Says US’ ‘Contradictory And Excessive Behaviours’ Major Obstacle To Diplomacy Amid Rising Tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has accused the United States of obstructing diplomacy through “contradictory and excessive behaviours” amid rising regional tensions.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 19 May 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran cites US
  • Tehran sends 14-point proposal via Pakistan to end conflict.
  • President defends direct talks, emphasizing diplomacy with dignity.
  • Trump temporarily delayed Iran attack amid high-level discussions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday said the “contradictory and excessive behaviours” of the United States remain a major obstacle to diplomacy, according to Iran’s ISNA news agency.

Speaking during a meeting with Pakistan Interior Minister Seyed Mohsin Naqvi, Araghchi said Tehran remains deeply suspicious of the US establishment because of what he described as repeated violations of past commitments.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States during their meeting in Tehran.

Iran Sends 14-Point Proposal Via Pakistan

According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, Tehran has put forward a fresh 14-point resolution draft outlining a diplomatic framework, which was formally conveyed through Islamabad.

Citing a source familiar with the negotiations, the report said the roadmap had already been transmitted to relevant stakeholders.

The report added that Iran’s key diplomatic objective is “to end the war and build trust” among all parties involved.

ALSO READ: 'Whoever Sends Trump, Netanyahu To Hell...': Iran Plans $58 Million ‘Reward Bill’ Amid Rising Tensions

President Pezeshkian Defends Direct Talks

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday defended Tehran’s decision to pursue direct negotiations with the United States, calling diplomacy conducted “with dignity” a necessity.

According to the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA), Pezeshkian made the remarks during a public relations event involving executive agencies titled “Iranian Narrators”.

Rejecting criticism from hardliners opposed to talks with Washington, the Iranian president said refusing negotiations was not a practical approach.

“It is not logical to say that we will not negotiate,” Pezeshkian said.

At the same time, he stressed that Iran would continue defending its national rights during any diplomatic engagement.

ALSO READ: Trump Shares Possible Iran Strike Map, AI Images Reveal ‘War Plan’

Trump Says Attack On Iran ‘Put Off’

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he had temporarily delayed a planned attack on Iran as discussions between the two sides continue.

“I put it (attack on Iran) off for a little while, hopefully maybe forever, but possibly for a little while because we've had very big discussions with Iran and we'll see what they amount to,” Trump said on Monday.

He added that leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and United Arab Emirates had requested a brief pause as they believed negotiations were moving closer to a possible agreement.

The diplomatic developments come amid escalating tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme, with Washington continuing to weigh both military and diplomatic options.

Before You Go

Breaking News: Trump Claims US Iran Strike Was Delayed, Issues New Warning

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Iran consider a major obstacle to diplomacy with the US?

Iran's Foreign Minister stated that the contradictory and excessive behaviors of the United States remain a major obstacle to diplomacy. This is due to perceived repeated violations of past commitments by the US.

What is Iran's key diplomatic objective?

Iran's key diplomatic objective is to end the war and build trust among all parties involved. This is outlined in a fresh 14-point resolution draft.

Why does Iran's President defend direct negotiations with the US?

President Pezeshkian defends direct negotiations with the US, calling diplomacy conducted with dignity a necessity. He believes refusing negotiations is not a logical or practical approach.

Has the US postponed any military action against Iran?

Yes, former US President Donald Trump said he had temporarily delayed a planned attack on Iran. This delay was influenced by ongoing discussions and requests from leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 May 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump United STates Middle East Crisis West Asia Conflict Iran War US Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Iran Says US’ ‘Contradictory And Excessive Behaviours’ Major Obstacle To Diplomacy Amid Rising Tensions
Iran Says US’ ‘Contradictory Behaviours’ Major Obstacle To Diplomacy Amid Rising Tensions
World
'Whoever Sends Trump, Netanyahu To Hell...': Iran Plans $58 Million ‘Reward Bill’ Amid Rising Tensions
'Whoever Sends Trump, Netanyahu To Hell...': Iran Plans $58 Million ‘Reward Bill’
World
From Babri Masjid Chowk To Jain Mandir Road: Pakistan Restores Lahore’s Pre-Partition Street Names
From Babri Masjid Chowk To Jain Mandir Road: Pakistan Restores Lahore’s Pre-Partition Street Names
World
Trump 'Puts Off' Planned Strikes On Iran For Tuesday At Gulf Leaders' Request
Trump 'Puts Off' Planned Strikes On Iran For Tuesday At Gulf Leaders' Request
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump Claims US Iran Strike Was Delayed, Issues New Warning
Breaking News: Trump Claims US Iran Strike Was Delayed Amid Rising Tensions
Transport Cost Crisis: Rising Fuel Prices Force People to Cut Daily Expenses
Breaking News: Former MP Anand Mohan Makes Strong Allegations Against JD(U) Leaders
Public Burden Increases: Common Man Faces Higher Transport and Living Costs
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | AIADMK’s Civil War: A Party At Risk Of Losing Its Soul
Opinion
Embed widget