Iran Says US’ ‘Contradictory Behaviours’ Major Obstacle To Diplomacy Amid Rising Tensions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran cites US

Tehran sends 14-point proposal via Pakistan to end conflict.

President defends direct talks, emphasizing diplomacy with dignity.

Trump temporarily delayed Iran attack amid high-level discussions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday said the “contradictory and excessive behaviours” of the United States remain a major obstacle to diplomacy, according to Iran’s ISNA news agency.

Speaking during a meeting with Pakistan Interior Minister Seyed Mohsin Naqvi, Araghchi said Tehran remains deeply suspicious of the US establishment because of what he described as repeated violations of past commitments.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States during their meeting in Tehran.

Iran Sends 14-Point Proposal Via Pakistan

According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, Tehran has put forward a fresh 14-point resolution draft outlining a diplomatic framework, which was formally conveyed through Islamabad.

Citing a source familiar with the negotiations, the report said the roadmap had already been transmitted to relevant stakeholders.

The report added that Iran’s key diplomatic objective is “to end the war and build trust” among all parties involved.

ALSO READ: 'Whoever Sends Trump, Netanyahu To Hell...': Iran Plans $58 Million ‘Reward Bill’ Amid Rising Tensions

President Pezeshkian Defends Direct Talks

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday defended Tehran’s decision to pursue direct negotiations with the United States, calling diplomacy conducted “with dignity” a necessity.

According to the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA), Pezeshkian made the remarks during a public relations event involving executive agencies titled “Iranian Narrators”.

Rejecting criticism from hardliners opposed to talks with Washington, the Iranian president said refusing negotiations was not a practical approach.

“It is not logical to say that we will not negotiate,” Pezeshkian said.

At the same time, he stressed that Iran would continue defending its national rights during any diplomatic engagement.

ALSO READ: Trump Shares Possible Iran Strike Map, AI Images Reveal ‘War Plan’

Trump Says Attack On Iran ‘Put Off’

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he had temporarily delayed a planned attack on Iran as discussions between the two sides continue.

“I put it (attack on Iran) off for a little while, hopefully maybe forever, but possibly for a little while because we've had very big discussions with Iran and we'll see what they amount to,” Trump said on Monday.

He added that leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and United Arab Emirates had requested a brief pause as they believed negotiations were moving closer to a possible agreement.

The diplomatic developments come amid escalating tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme, with Washington continuing to weigh both military and diplomatic options.