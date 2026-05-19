‘Consider Euthanasia Of Dangerous Dogs’: Supreme Court On Stay Dog Menace

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court warns states over failure to address stray dog attacks.

Euthanasia considered for severely ill, dangerous stray dogs.

States must effectively implement Animal Birth Control Rules.

NHAI ordered to remove stray cattle from highways.

Expressing strong displeasure over rising stray dog attacks across the country, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said states had failed to properly implement its earlier directions and warned that such lapses could be viewed as contempt of court.

Hearing the stray dogs matter, the apex court observed that authorities should consider euthanasia for severely ill and dangerous dogs, while stressing that the issue involved public health, safety and ecological balance.

The court also rejected all pleas challenging the Animal Welfare Board’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and reiterated that states should have implemented the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules effectively to prevent the current situation.

Supreme Court Warns States Over Failure To Act

The bench said its November 7, 2025 order had not been implemented properly by states and Union Territories. “It will be viewed like contempt,” the court remarked while criticising authorities over non-compliance.

The judges observed that dog bite incidents involving children and elderly citizens were increasing and could no longer be ignored. “We cannot shut our eyes to such a situation,” the court said during the hearing.

The Supreme Court has now closed the matter for the time being but said it would review compliance reports from all states on November 17.

ALSO READ | ‘Kids, Elderly Being Bitten’: SC Refuses To Ease Stray Dog Order, Allows Euthanasia Consideration

Key Directions Issued By The Apex Court

The court reaffirmed its earlier directives, including the removal of stray dogs from public spaces such as schools, hospitals and other institutional premises.

Among the major directions issued by the Supreme Court were strict implementation of the ABC framework by all states and Union Territories and the establishment of dedicated centres in every city for sterilisation and management of stray animals.

The court also directed authorities to ensure proper training of staff involved in animal control programmes and to make anti-rabies vaccines widely available.

NHAI Asked To Remove Stray Cattle From Highways

In addition to stray dogs, the Supreme Court also raised concerns over stray cattle on highways. It directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take concrete steps to remove stray animals from highways.

The bench further ordered states to establish gaushalas where stray cattle could be relocated and managed properly.

The court also emphasised that officials implementing its orders should be allowed to carry out their duties without unnecessary legal interference. It said courts should entertain proceedings against such officials only under exceptional circumstances.

ALSO READ | ‘Like Suvendu Adhikari?’ BJP MP Arvind Fuels Buzz Over Revanth Reddy’s Political Future

Court Highlights Rising Dog Bite Cases Across India

During the hearing, the Supreme Court referred to alarming dog bite data from multiple states. The bench said figures from Rajasthan’s Ganganagar, Sikar, Udaipur and Bhilwara districts were “shocking”. Similar concerns were also reported from Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country.

The court further noted that 31 dog bite incidents had been reported at Delhi’s IGI Airport since January, including cases involving foreign tourists.

Referring to deaths caused by rabies across India, the Supreme Court underlined the urgent need for stronger implementation of stray animal management policies and public safety measures.