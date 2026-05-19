Top 5 IPL Teams With Most Playoff Qualifications: CSK Lead Elite List, SRH Join Club

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunrisers Hyderabad qualified for IPL Playoffs after defeating CSK.

This marks their eighth playoff appearance, placing them fifth all-time.

SRH now level with KKR, but behind CSK, RCB and MI in elite list.

IPL Most Playoff Qualifications: Sunrisers Hyderabad have added another significant milestone to their IPL journey after confirming qualification for the Playoffs by defeating Chennai Super Kings. The latest top-four finish takes SRH’s total Playoff appearances to eight, placing them among the top five franchises with the most qualifications in tournament history. The achievement further strengthens Hyderabad’s reputation as one of the league’s most consistent teams despite entering the IPL much later than several established franchises. Only Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have managed to qualify for the Playoffs more frequently.

Teams With Most IPL Playoff Appearances

The updated list of franchises with the highest number of IPL Playoff qualifications now reads:

1) Chennai Super Kings - 12

2) Mumbai Indians - 11

3) Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 11

4) Kolkata Knight Riders - 8

5) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8

CSK continue to lead the chart comfortably with 12 Playoff appearances, underlining the dominance and consistency they have displayed across multiple IPL eras.

MI and RCB remain close behind with 11 qualifications each. Mumbai have transformed several of those campaigns into title-winning seasons, while RCB continue to establish themselves as one of the tournament’s most regular contenders.

SRH are now level with KKR on eight appearances, a remarkable feat considering they only joined the IPL in 2013 following the end of the Deccan

Chargers franchise.

Also Check: Ishan Kishan Breaks Chepauk Screen With Massive Six vs CSK

IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario

So far in IPL 2026, RCB, SRH, and Gujarat Titans (GT) have officially secured their places in the Playoffs. In fact, Bengaluru became the first side to qualify this season.

Hyderabad soon followed after a series of commanding performances powered by aggressive batting and disciplined bowling displays.

Meanwhile, KKR and CSK have endured difficult campaigns this year. Although both franchises are still mathematically alive in the qualification race, their chances remain slim heading into the final stretch of league fixtures.

For SRH, however, the focus now shifts from qualification to a potential title push. Having already entered elite company through their consistency, Hyderabad will now aim to add another IPL trophy to their growing legacy.