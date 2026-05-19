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HomeSportsIPL‘Ruturaj Can Do More’: CSK Coach Fleming Delivers Honest Verdict After SRH Loss

‘Ruturaj Can Do More’: CSK Coach Fleming Delivers Honest Verdict After SRH Loss

CSK coach Stephen Fleming admitted Ruturaj Gaikwad “can do more” after team's loss to SRH, while backing the skipper amid growing pressure in IPL 2026.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 19 May 2026 12:06 PM (IST)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered another major setback after their defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), leaving the five-time champions hanging by a thread in the IPL 2026 Playoff race. Following the disappointing result, head coach Stephen Fleming faced several questions regarding the team’s future, the leadership transition within the franchise, and particularly the form of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad at the post-match press conference. Gaikwad once again struggled to make a significant impact with the bat against SRH, scoring only 15 runs from 21 deliveries without finding the boundary even once.

Fleming Critical But Backs Ruturaj Despite Tough IPL Season

On a night where CSK desperately needed momentum during the powerplay, the slow innings added pressure on the rest of the batting unit.

When questioned about his skipper’s performances this season during the post-match press conference, Fleming gave an honest assessment and admitted that Gaikwad has not performed at the level expected from him.

"I'll start with the powerplay. The key one is wickets, really. Yeah, I think Ruturaj can do more. He's done more in the past. He's been a fine player at the top. He hasn't produced the quantity of runs at the pace of runs (this season) that he's done in his career. And that's something that he will address,"

Despite acknowledging the opener’s inconsistent performances, Fleming made it clear that the franchise continues to back Gaikwad as captain. The former New Zealand skipper stressed that Chennai are still learning about the current group of players amid a period of significant transition.

"Yeah, there's been a lot of change. So, this year, at least, he was here the whole time (due to an injury). Last year, he wasn't here at all. So, that would be unfair to judge that."

"But, yeah, there's been a lot of work done behind the scenes as we learn about this group of players. Obviously, the way through, we've made some mistakes. Always put our hand up for that. But we've also done some good things." he added.

Fleming’s comments suggest that while the franchise recognises shortcomings this season, there is still belief in the long-term direction under Gaikwad’s leadership.

Also Check: 'My Body Is A Little Weak': Suresh Raina Reveals Emotional MS Dhoni Conversation

CSK Facing Massive Pressure In Playoff Race

As things stand, Chennai Super Kings remain in a highly precarious position in the IPL 2026 standings. The defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad means CSK now need to defeat Gujarat Titans in their final league fixture while also depending heavily on favourable outcomes elsewhere.

The transition from MS Dhoni’s era to a new leadership group has naturally brought increased scrutiny, especially given the expectations attached to the franchise.

Replacing a figure as influential as Dhoni was never expected to happen overnight, and Gaikwad’s early phase as captain has reflected the challenges that come with leading one of IPL’s most successful teams.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK Ruturaj Gaikwad SRH Stephen Fleming IPL
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