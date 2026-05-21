Hardik Pandya To Deepak Chahar: 5 MI Players Who Could Be Released Before IPL 2027 Auction

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians finished ninth in IPL 2026, winning four of thirteen matches.

Captain Hardik Pandya faces pressure due to inconsistent all-round performance.

Suryakumar Yadav and Robin Minz may depart after lackluster seasons.

Overseas player Sherfan Rutherford and bowler Deepak Chahar also under review.

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians endured another disappointing Indian Premier League season as the five time champions failed to make any major impact in IPL 2026. The franchise managed just four wins in 13 matches and slipped to ninth place in the points table, extending their title drought to six years.

Following another underwhelming campaign, the Mumbai Indians management is expected to take some strong decisions ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. Several senior and high profile players are also under pressure after failing to deliver consistently during the season.

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav Under Pressure

One of the most shocking names being discussed is captain Hardik Pandya. Mumbai Indians had shown immense trust in Hardik by handing him the leadership role, but the all rounder failed to justify expectations this season. Neither his batting nor bowling produced impactful performances, while his captaincy decisions also came under criticism throughout the tournament.

Senior batter Suryakumar Yadav is another player whose future with the franchise could come under scanner. The star middle order batter struggled for consistency in IPL 2026 and failed to play the kind of match winning knocks he is known for. With Mumbai Indians expected to focus on rebuilding for the future, the franchise could consider making bold changes ahead of the next auction.

Another player is the young wicketkeeper batter Robin Minz who also failed to make the most of the opportunities given to him. Bought for Rs 65 lakh, Minz could neither produce notable performances with the bat nor cement his place in the playing XI, making his release a strong possibility.

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Deepak Chahar, Rutherford Could Also Be Shown The Door

Among the overseas stars, Sherfan Rutherford also had a disappointing season. The Caribbean batter was expected to strengthen Mumbai’s middle order and provide finishing firepower, but he repeatedly failed to deliver in crucial moments. Rutherford could not register a single match winning innings during the campaign, which may force the franchise to rethink his place in the squad.

Fast bowler Deepak Chahar also turned out to be a costly investment for Mumbai Indians. The franchise spent Rs 9.25 crore on the pacer, but injuries and inconsistent performances hurt the team badly. Chahar picked up only six wickets in seven matches while leaking runs at an economy rate of more than 10.

With another poor IPL season behind them, Mumbai Indians are expected to make several tough decisions as they prepare for a fresh start ahead of IPL 2027.

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