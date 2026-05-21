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HomeSportsIPLHardik Pandya To Deepak Chahar: 5 MI Players Who Could Be Released Before IPL 2027 Auction

Hardik Pandya To Deepak Chahar: 5 MI Players Who Could Be Released Before IPL 2027 Auction

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians may release several big stars, including Hardik Pandya and Deepak Chahar, after another disappointing IPL 2026 campaign.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 May 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai Indians finished ninth in IPL 2026, winning four of thirteen matches.
  • Captain Hardik Pandya faces pressure due to inconsistent all-round performance.
  • Suryakumar Yadav and Robin Minz may depart after lackluster seasons.
  • Overseas player Sherfan Rutherford and bowler Deepak Chahar also under review.

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians endured another disappointing Indian Premier League season as the five time champions failed to make any major impact in IPL 2026. The franchise managed just four wins in 13 matches and slipped to ninth place in the points table, extending their title drought to six years.

Following another underwhelming campaign, the Mumbai Indians management is expected to take some strong decisions ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. Several senior and high profile players are also under pressure after failing to deliver consistently during the season.

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav Under Pressure

One of the most shocking names being discussed is captain Hardik Pandya. Mumbai Indians had shown immense trust in Hardik by handing him the leadership role, but the all rounder failed to justify expectations this season. Neither his batting nor bowling produced impactful performances, while his captaincy decisions also came under criticism throughout the tournament.

Senior batter Suryakumar Yadav is another player whose future with the franchise could come under scanner. The star middle order batter struggled for consistency in IPL 2026 and failed to play the kind of match winning knocks he is known for. With Mumbai Indians expected to focus on rebuilding for the future, the franchise could consider making bold changes ahead of the next auction.

Another player is the young wicketkeeper batter Robin Minz who also failed to make the most of the opportunities given to him. Bought for Rs 65 lakh, Minz could neither produce notable performances with the bat nor cement his place in the playing XI, making his release a strong possibility.

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Deepak Chahar, Rutherford Could Also Be Shown The Door

Among the overseas stars, Sherfan Rutherford also had a disappointing season. The Caribbean batter was expected to strengthen Mumbai’s middle order and provide finishing firepower, but he repeatedly failed to deliver in crucial moments. Rutherford could not register a single match winning innings during the campaign, which may force the franchise to rethink his place in the squad.

Fast bowler Deepak Chahar also turned out to be a costly investment for Mumbai Indians. The franchise spent Rs 9.25 crore on the pacer, but injuries and inconsistent performances hurt the team badly. Chahar picked up only six wickets in seven matches while leaking runs at an economy rate of more than 10.

With another poor IPL season behind them, Mumbai Indians are expected to make several tough decisions as they prepare for a fresh start ahead of IPL 2027.

ALSO READ | Will MS Dhoni Play GT vs CSK IPL 2026 Match? Check Latest Update

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Mumbai Indians perform in IPL 2026?

Mumbai Indians had a disappointing IPL 2026 season, finishing ninth with only four wins in 13 matches. This extends their title drought to six years.

Which senior players are under pressure for Mumbai Indians?

Captain Hardik Pandya and batter Suryakumar Yadav are under pressure due to inconsistent performances and failing to justify expectations in IPL 2026.

Are there any overseas players facing potential changes?

Yes, Sherfan Rutherford is facing scrutiny after failing to deliver finishing firepower in the middle order during IPL 2026.

What about the bowler Deepak Chahar's performance?

Deepak Chahar was a costly investment, picking up only six wickets in seven matches with an economy rate over 10 due to injuries and inconsistency.

Could young players like Robin Minz be released?

Robin Minz, a young wicketkeeper batter, did not get significant opportunities and is a strong possibility for release due to his performance.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya IPL 2026
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