Will MS Dhoni Play GT vs CSK IPL 2026 Match? Check Latest Update

As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) arrive at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for their crucial do-or-die clash against Gujarat Titans (GT), the burning question on every cricket fan's mind is whether MS Dhoni will finally take the field.

With Chennai’s IPL 2026 playoff survival hanging in the balance, here is the plagiarism-free breakdown of his status and the likelihood of him playing.

The Verdict

Despite intense speculation and immense fan hope, MS Dhoni is expected to miss the match against the Gujarat Titans.

During CSK's final home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad directly addressed the situation at the toss, stating: "He's still here, but he's not fit enough to play this game."

MS Dhoni has been sidelined for the entirety of the season due to a severe pre-season calf strain. While head coach Stephen Fleming previously noted that Dhoni was making solid progress in the nets, he suffered a structural setback after tweaking the calf again during an early-season warm-up match.

Chepauk Farewell Hint

MS Dhoni did walk out onto the field in Chennai during the mid-innings break of the previous match, but it was strictly to participate in a team photograph for the final home game of the league stage. His lack of cricket gear further confirmed that he is simply not match-ready.

Why CSK is Handling Dhoni with Absolute Caution

The decision to keep Dhoni on the bench isn't just about his ability to hit boundariesit - its a matter of physical survival in a 40-over game.

Team management has emphasized that while Dhoni is hitting the ball beautifully in static net sessions, his calf cannot yet handle the intense acceleration required for sharp doubles or quick singles.

Wicketkeeping Demands

Keeping wickets for 20 overs puts immense, continuous pressure on a player's calves and knees. With Sanju Samson reliably handling the wicketkeeping duties for Chennai this season, the team has no logical reason to risk a long-term muscle tear for an unfit Dhoni.

CSK's Predicted Playing XI vs GT: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Shivam Mavi, Matheesha Pathirana.