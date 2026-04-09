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HomeSportsIPLWatch: Coach Ashish Nehra Explodes In Anger On Camera Over Costly Error

Watch: Coach Ashish Nehra Explodes In Anger On Camera Over Costly Error

With no backup fielder in position, the deflected overthrow handed DC five runs, swinging the momentum in what was a tightly contested match.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 09:19 AM (IST)

In a match already filled with high-stakes drama, Gujarat Titans (GT) head coach Ashish Nehra provided one of the most viral moments of IPL 2026. During the tense final stages of clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 8, Nehra was seen losing his cool on camera following a disastrous fielding error that gifted the opposition five runs off a single delivery.

Five-Run Overthrow Incident

The outburst occurred in the 15th over of the Delhi Capitals' chase. With the game hanging in the balance, GT pacer Ashok Sharma bowled a pinpoint yorker to Tristan Stubbs, which the batter dug out toward the bowler.

Ashok failed to cleanly gather the ball, allowing the batters to scamper for a quick single. Captain Shubman Gill sprinted in, collected the ball, and fired a direct hit at the striker’s end. While KL Rahul was well inside his crease, the ball deflected off the stumps and raced away to the boundary.

Because there was no backup fielder in place, the "deflected overthrow" resulted in 5 runs for DC, shifting the momentum in a game that was being decided by the thinnest of margins.

Watch Video

Match Recap: A Last-Ball Miracle

Despite the frustration in the dugout, GT managed to pull off a sensational victory:

GT Score: 210/4 (Shubman Gill 70, Washington Sundar 55, Jos Buttler 52).

DC Chase: 209/8 (KL Rahul 92, Pathum Nissanka 41).

Final Over Drama: Chasing 12 in the final over bowled by Prasidh Krishna, David Miller refused a single on the penultimate delivery to keep the strike. On the last ball, needing 2 runs, Miller missed a slower ball; a desperate run-out of Kuldeep Yadav at the striker's end sealed a 1-run victory for the Gujarat Titans.

Also on ABP Live | Watch: Glenn Phillips Nearly Pulls Off ‘Catch Of The Century’ In IPL 2026

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra to lose his cool on camera?

Ashish Nehra became visibly frustrated due to a fielding error that resulted in five runs for the opposition. This happened during a crucial moment in the match against Delhi Capitals.

What exactly was the five-run overthrow incident?

A yorker from Ashok Sharma was misfielded, allowing a single. A subsequent throw hit the stumps and deflected to the boundary, resulting in five runs for Delhi Capitals due to a lack of backup fielders.

Despite the fielding error, did Gujarat Titans win the match?

Yes, Gujarat Titans managed to secure a thrilling victory. They won by a narrow margin of one run in the final over.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ashish Nehra DC Vs GT Highlights IPL Gujarat Titans IPL 2026
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