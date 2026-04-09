Watch: Coach Ashish Nehra Explodes In Anger On Camera Over Costly Error

In a match already filled with high-stakes drama, Gujarat Titans (GT) head coach Ashish Nehra provided one of the most viral moments of IPL 2026. During the tense final stages of clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 8, Nehra was seen losing his cool on camera following a disastrous fielding error that gifted the opposition five runs off a single delivery.

Five-Run Overthrow Incident

The outburst occurred in the 15th over of the Delhi Capitals' chase. With the game hanging in the balance, GT pacer Ashok Sharma bowled a pinpoint yorker to Tristan Stubbs, which the batter dug out toward the bowler.

Ashok failed to cleanly gather the ball, allowing the batters to scamper for a quick single. Captain Shubman Gill sprinted in, collected the ball, and fired a direct hit at the striker’s end. While KL Rahul was well inside his crease, the ball deflected off the stumps and raced away to the boundary.

Because there was no backup fielder in place, the "deflected overthrow" resulted in 5 runs for DC, shifting the momentum in a game that was being decided by the thinnest of margins.

Watch Video

Match Recap: A Last-Ball Miracle

Despite the frustration in the dugout, GT managed to pull off a sensational victory:

GT Score: 210/4 (Shubman Gill 70, Washington Sundar 55, Jos Buttler 52).

DC Chase: 209/8 (KL Rahul 92, Pathum Nissanka 41).

Final Over Drama: Chasing 12 in the final over bowled by Prasidh Krishna, David Miller refused a single on the penultimate delivery to keep the strike. On the last ball, needing 2 runs, Miller missed a slower ball; a desperate run-out of Kuldeep Yadav at the striker's end sealed a 1-run victory for the Gujarat Titans.

Also on ABP Live | Watch: Glenn Phillips Nearly Pulls Off ‘Catch Of The Century’ In IPL 2026