DC vs GT Highlights: Gujarat Titans Outshine Delhi Capitals Despite KL Rahul's 92

DC vs GT Highlights: KL Rahul fought valiantly, scoring 92 off 52 balls, but Gujarat Titans’ brilliant bowling display ensured a one-run win over Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium, denying the hosts on their home turf.

Miller (41 runs off 20 balls) appeared visibly emotional after the game. He carried Delhi Capitals deep into the contest but narrowly missed finishing the job. That crucial denied single on the fifth ball of the final over could have sent the match into a Super Over. Despite the heartbreak, Miller took responsibility and gave his all, ultimately coming just short of a match-winning finish on the final ball of 20th over.

Gujarat Blast 210 Against Delhi

Gujarat Titans, batting first, posted a total of 210/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Shubman Gill led the way with a brilliant 70 off 45 balls, including 4 fours and 5 sixes. For the hosts, Mukesh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers, picking up 2 wickets.

Supporting Gill’s effort, Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar also played impactful innings. Sundar scored 55 from 32 balls, striking 6 fours and 2 sixes, while Buttler made 52 off just 27 deliveries, with 3 fours and 5 sixes. Notably, Buttler reached a career milestone of 600 sixes in T20 cricket during this innings.

GT's Early Struggles

After losing the toss, the Delhi Capitals opted to field. Gujarat stumbled early, losing their first wicket at 19 in 2.1 overs, with Sai Sudharsan dismissed for 12.

Buttler’s Explosive Partnership

Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill stitched together a 60-run second-wicket partnership off 32 balls. Buttler scored 57 runs in the stand, while Gill contributed just 7. The partnership ended with Buttler’s dismissal in the 7.3rd over at 79/2.

Gill and Sundar Take Charge

Captain Gill then combined with Washington Sundar for a dominant 104-run third-wicket stand off 59 balls, taking Gujarat toward a competitive total. Gill was eventually dismissed in the 17.3rd over with the score at 183/3.

Late Flourish

Sundar added a quick 22-run partnership with Glenn Phillips off 12 balls before being dismissed, bringing up Gujarat’s fourth wicket at 205 in the 19.3rd over. The innings concluded with an unbeaten 5-run stand between Phillips (14*) and Rahul Tewatia (1*).