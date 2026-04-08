Rising Stars Of IPL 2026: 5 Young Players Who Lit Up The Season

Indian Premier League has long been a stage where young cricketers can rise to stardom almost overnight. Over the years, players like Jasprit Bumrah have used the platform to build a global reputation, while talents such as Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag have also emerged through the league. Continuing that trend, IPL 2026 has seen a new wave of youngsters make a powerful impact.

Here’s a look at five young players who have stood out this season.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might look unassuming, but once he steps onto the field, his aggressive intent is clear. In IPL 2025, he scored 252 runs in 7 matches at a strike rate of over 200, including the second-fastest century in IPL history. Carrying that momentum into 2026, he has already scored 122 runs in just three matches at an astonishing strike rate close to 249.

Sameer Rizvi

Sameer Rizvi was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for ₹8.4 crore in the 2024 auction, where he showed glimpses of his talent but couldn’t fully deliver. Now representing the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, he has taken a massive leap, scoring 160 runs in just two matches and emerging as a strong contender for Orange Cap.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

A part of the Kolkata Knight Riders setup since 2024, Angkrish Raghuvanshi had a decent 2025 season with 300 runs in 12 matches. However, 2026 looks like his breakthrough year. He has become a key figure in KKR’s batting lineup, scoring 110 runs in just three innings at an impressive average of 55.

Harsh Dubey

Harsh Dubey, who played a crucial role in Vidarbha’s Ranji Trophy triumph in 2024-25, is now part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. He has picked up 4 wickets in three matches so far, though he is yet to get enough opportunities to showcase his batting abilities.

Prince Yadav

Prince Yadav was snapped up by the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 2025 mega auction, thanks to his pace and accuracy. While his 2025 season was underwhelming, he has bounced back strongly in IPL 2026, claiming 4 wickets in just two matches with an economy rate under 8.