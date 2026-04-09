Watch: Glenn Phillips Nearly Pulls Off ‘Catch Of The Century’ In IPL 2026

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips once again proved why he is considered one of the most athletic fielders in modern cricket. During Match 14 of IPL 2026 between Delhi and Gujarat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Phillips nearly pulled off a candidate for "Catch of the Century" during the sixth over of the DC chase.

The incident occurred when DC opener KL Rahul attempted to loft a delivery from pacer Ashok Sharma. Rahul didn't get the desired connection, sending a thick bottom edge high into the night sky.

Phillips, stationed inside the circle, sprinted backward with incredible speed. Just as the ball appeared destined to land in "no man's land," Phillips took flight with a full-stretch, horizontal dive that seemed to defy the laws of physics.

Though the ball narrowly evaded his fingertips by a matter of inches, the sheer distance he covered in the air left commentators and fans in disbelief.

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Glenn Phillips is not normal human🤯



Unbelievable attempt 😳 pic.twitter.com/pn9AjzDIQV — Jeet (@JeetN25) April 8, 2026

Match Impact & GT’s First Win

Glenn Phillips couldn't complete that specific "superhuman" catch, but he played a big role later in the innings. He successfully pouched a well-judged catch to dismiss DC skipper Axar Patel off the bowling of Rashid Khan, a breakthrough that helped GT claw back into the game.

DC vs GT IPL 2026 match turned into an all-time IPL classic, characterized by:

GT's Total: A massive 210/4, powered by fifties from Shubman Gill (70), Jos Buttler (52), and Washington Sundar (55).

DC’s chase was led by KL Rahul (92) and a late surge from David Miller (41 off 20).

The Result: In a heart-stopping final over, Gujarat Titans secured their first victory of the 2026 season by just 1 run, as Kuldeep Yadav was run out on the final delivery.

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