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HomeSportsCricketWatch: Glenn Phillips Nearly Pulls Off ‘Catch Of The Century’ In IPL 2026

Watch: Glenn Phillips Nearly Pulls Off ‘Catch Of The Century’ In IPL 2026

Although the ball just slipped past Glenn Phillips' fingertips by inches, the incredible ground he covered in mid-air left commentators and fans stunned.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 08:35 AM (IST)

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips once again proved why he is considered one of the most athletic fielders in modern cricket. During Match 14 of IPL 2026 between Delhi and Gujarat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Phillips nearly pulled off a candidate for "Catch of the Century" during the sixth over of the DC chase.

The incident occurred when DC opener KL Rahul attempted to loft a delivery from pacer Ashok Sharma. Rahul didn't get the desired connection, sending a thick bottom edge high into the night sky.

Phillips, stationed inside the circle, sprinted backward with incredible speed. Just as the ball appeared destined to land in "no man's land," Phillips took flight with a full-stretch, horizontal dive that seemed to defy the laws of physics.

Though the ball narrowly evaded his fingertips by a matter of inches, the sheer distance he covered in the air left commentators and fans in disbelief.

Watch Video

Match Impact & GT’s First Win

Glenn Phillips couldn't complete that specific "superhuman" catch, but he played a big role later in the innings. He successfully pouched a well-judged catch to dismiss DC skipper Axar Patel off the bowling of Rashid Khan, a breakthrough that helped GT claw back into the game.

DC vs GT IPL 2026 match turned into an all-time IPL classic, characterized by:

GT's Total: A massive 210/4, powered by fifties from Shubman Gill (70), Jos Buttler (52), and Washington Sundar (55).

DC’s chase was led by KL Rahul (92) and a late surge from David Miller (41 off 20).

The Result: In a heart-stopping final over, Gujarat Titans secured their first victory of the 2026 season by just 1 run, as Kuldeep Yadav was run out on the final delivery.

Also on ABP Live | Journalist Puts Babar Azam On Spot: 'Kohli Finishes Matches, You Don't' - WATCH

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Frequently Asked Questions

What extraordinary fielding attempt did Glenn Phillips make during the DC vs GT match?

Glenn Phillips attempted a spectacular, full-stretch horizontal dive to catch a high ball. While he narrowly missed it, the effort was considered a candidate for 'Catch of the Century'.

Did Glenn Phillips manage to take any catches in the match?

Yes, Phillips later took a well-judged catch to dismiss DC skipper Axar Patel off Rashid Khan's bowling, which was crucial for Gujarat Titans.

How did the DC vs GT IPL 2026 match conclude?

Gujarat Titans won their first match of the season by a single run. The final delivery saw Kuldeep Yadav get run out.

What were the key contributions to Gujarat Titans' score?

Gujarat Titans scored 210/4, with significant fifties from Shubman Gill (70), Jos Buttler (52), and Washington Sundar (55).

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 08:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Glenn Phillips GT Vs DC IPL Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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