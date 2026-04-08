Arithmetic Vs Chemistry: How 91 Lakh Deletions Can Reshape 2026 West Bengal Poll Dynamics

The final Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of West Bengal’s electoral rolls has concluded with a dramatic outcome: nearly 91 lakh voter names deleted, shrinking the electorate from 7.66 crore to around 6.77-7.04 crore. Of these, over 27 lakh deletions stemmed from the controversial “logical discrepancy” category after adjudication by judicial officers. The Supreme Court has ruled that while these individuals may appeal to tribunals later, their names will not feature in the frozen rolls for the 2026 Assembly elections, with the first phase list frozen on April 7-8 ahead of April 23 polling.

This situation raises profound questions. Many among the 27 lakh could be genuine voters whose documents failed to satisfy strict scrutiny, yet they lost their franchise this time. Stakeholders, including the Election Commission, state government, and judiciary, could not fully safeguard voting rights in every case. If even one eligible citizen is disenfranchised, it challenges the democratic process.

Yet, as Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) faces scrutiny, politics rarely hinges on pure accuracy, morality, or justice. In Bengal, it depends on arithmetic, cold calculations of numbers, margins, and deleted votes, and chemistry, the emotional bonding, consolidation, or fragmentation of voter communities. The BJP pushed for rigorous cleaning, alleging that illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators were allegedly shielded by the TMC. The post-deletion chemistry, however, tells a more complex story, potentially altering alliances, fears, and loyalties across communities for 2026 and beyond.

Muslim-Dominated Districts Dominate The Arithmetic

District-wise data reveals a clear pattern. Murshidabad leads with 4.55 lakh deletions from the adjudication list (plus earlier removals, totalling massive impact). North 24 Parganas follows at 3.25 lakh, Malda at 2.39 lakh, South 24 Parganas at 2.22 lakh, and Purba Bardhaman at 2.09 lakh. These areas feature high Muslim populations and border sensitivities, where TMC has historically drawn strong support.

Murshidabad’s 22 assembly segments averaged over 20,000 deletions each. In several TMC bastions here and in Malda (over 8 lakh adjudication cases initially), the purge hits hard. Overall, deletions exceed 2021 victory margins in numerous constituencies, turning safe seats into battlegrounds. This arithmetic erosion directly questions TMC’s cushion in minority-heavy pockets that delivered its 2021 landslide of 213 seats.

Margins That Should Worry TMC

In West Bengal’s electoral debate, the real story lies not in abstract numbers but in their direct comparison. In Hooghly, the Trinamool Congress’s 2021 victory margin over the BJP stood at 2.79 lakh, while voter deletions under the SIR have surged to 8.68 lakh -- over three times the margin. In Purba Bardhaman, a 2.75 lakh margin now confronts 8.35 lakh deletions. The pattern sharpens further in Paschim Bardhaman, where a slender margin of just 43,893 is dwarfed by 3.14 lakh deletions. Even in districts like Dakshin Dinajpur (44,945 vs 1.79 lakh) and Uttar Dinajpur (2.74 lakh vs 3.63 lakh), the deletions clearly outstrip the margins that determined the 2021 outcome. Paschim Medinipur follows the same trend (2.04 lakh vs 2.73 lakh).

Taken together, this is not a routine list revision -- it is a structural shift where deletions consistently exceed electoral margins across districts. For the TMC, this raises a serious political concern: the very margins that ensured victory are now numerically overshadowed by the scale of voter removal. Elections are ultimately decided at the margins, but when those margins are smaller than the number of names struck off the rolls, the ground beneath electoral certainty begins to shift.

Heavy Deletions In TMC Bastions

The SIR controversy sharpens when examined through constituency-level data from Nandigram and Bhabanipur -- two of Bengal’s most politically charged battlegrounds. In Nandigram, where Mamata Banerjee lost to Suvendu Adhikari by just 1,956 votes in 2021, the issue is not merely scale but composition. Analyses of multiple supplementary lists show that up to 95.5% of deleted voters are Muslims, even though the community constitutes only around 25% of the electorate. This stark disproportionality transforms a narrow electoral margin into a deeply contested question of representational fairness.

Bhabanipur, however, reveals a different but equally significant distortion. Data analysis shows that 51.8% of Muslim voters were placed under adjudication, despite Muslims making up only 21.9% of the constituency’s population. In a seat where Mamata Banerjee secured a commanding 58,832-vote victory in the 2021 bypoll, the concern is not about a razor-thin margin but about the potential reshaping of a politically decisive electorate. Unlike Nandigram’s narrow arithmetic, Bhabanipur’s significance lies in its symbolic and strategic centrality -- this is the Chief Minister’s seat, now the site of a direct contest with the Leader of the Opposition.

Together, these constituencies reveal the dual faultlines of the SIR exercise: in Nandigram, the skew lies in who is being deleted; in Bhabanipur, in who is being held back from voting. In both cases, the data suggests that electoral outcomes may no longer be determined solely by political mobilisation, but by the structure of the rolls themselves.

Deletions Strike BJP Strongholds Too – Matua, Rajbanshi

The purge is not one-sided. Significant deletions hit BJP-leaning areas, particularly Matua-dominated pockets in Nadia (the highest percentage of deletions in some reports) and North 24 Parganas. Matuas, a key Namasudra refugee community, voted overwhelmingly for the BJP in 2021, contributing substantially to its rise from 3 to 77 seats. These Hindu backward groups, along with Rajbanshi and tribal belts in North Bengal, formed the backbone of the BJP's consolidation against TMC.

Deletions in these refugee and tribal zones create panic and anger among core BJP supporters, who fear loss of voting rights and linked benefits. In nearly 50 Matua-influential seats, many went to the BJP last time; large-scale removals here could dent the party’s arithmetic advantage. Even BJP leaders have acknowledged the need for “sacrifice” to weed out alleged infiltrators, but ground-level resentment signals potential chemistry backlash -- voters feeling betrayed by their own side’s push for rigorous revision.

Vote Consolidation Or Fragmentation? The Chemistry Factor

For Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, Malda and Murshidabad present three scenarios driven by post-deletion chemistry. First, perceived targeting could trigger defensive consolidation of remaining Muslim voters behind TMC, echoing the 2021 CAA-NRC narrative. That agitation unified minorities, helping TMC secure a massive bloc vote and a decisive victory despite anti-incumbency.

Second, fragmentation risks loom. The entry of Muslim-centric forces like AIMIM, ISF, and smaller outfits -- coupled with Left-Congress or ISF alliances -- could split the minority vote in these demographically sensitive districts, even as broader opposition alliances form. Third, TMC may retain seats but with significantly narrower margins in multi-cornered contests.

The chemistry extends beyond minorities. In Matua and Rajbanshi areas, deletions might fragment BJP’s Hindu backward consolidation if voters perceive unfairness, pushing some toward TMC outreach. Overall voter shrinkage forces all parties to recalibrate strategies. Traditional bloc politics gives way to new emotional bonds -- fear of disenfranchisement, anger at the system, or renewed loyalty to protectors.

Beyond Numbers: The Human Cost of Electoral Cleansing

The SIR exercise may have begun as a technical correction -- driven by allegations of illegal entries -- but what it has produced is far more than a “cleaned” electoral roll. It has unsettled the emotional core of Bengal’s politics. On paper, the arithmetic is striking: deletions are concentrated in areas where margins were thin, potentially tilting tight contests. But elections in Bengal have never been decided by numbers alone. They are shaped by trust, fear, belonging—and the feeling of being counted.

For many voters, the issue is no longer administrative accuracy but existential doubt: Will my vote matter, or will I be quietly erased? If even a section of genuine voters remains excluded despite appeals, the damage goes beyond one election—it erodes faith in the system itself. That kind of alienation does not stay neutral; it hardens into political reaction.

This is where chemistry overtakes arithmetic. The same data that may appear to advantage one party could trigger consolidation for another, deepen polarisation, or fragment opposition spaces in unpredictable ways. Bengal has seen this before -- numbers misread, moods underestimated.

The 2026 election, therefore, will not just test party strategies but the resilience of democratic trust. Because what is at stake is not merely who wins -- but whether voters still believe they belong in the contest.

(Sayantan Ghosh is the author of two books, Battleground Bengal and The Aam Aadmi Party, and teaches at St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata.)