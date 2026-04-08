With polling in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry less than a day away, voters can verify their names on the electoral roll ahead of voting day to avoid any last-minute hassle. The Election Commission has made online tools available for this purpose, accessible through its official website or the ECINet mobile app.

Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are also heading to polls soon, and voters there can use the same tools to confirm their details in advance.

Where Can Voters Check Their Names On Electoral Roll?

The Election Commission has made verification tools available through its official website and state-specific links. Voters can access the portal directly or use the links below based on their state:

Website: https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/

Kerala: https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll?stateCode=S11

Assam: https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll?stateCode=S03

Puducherry: https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll?stateCode=U07

Tamil Nadu: https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll?stateCode=S22

West Bengal: https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll?stateCode=S25

How Can Voters Verify Their Details On Electoral Roll?

There are three ways to check voter details on the portal. The first is through the EPIC number, printed on the voter ID card. Voters need to select their state and language on the portal, enter the EPIC number, and the system will display their full details.

The second option is for those who do not have their EPIC number handy. Voters can search using personal details such as name, age or date of birth, district, constituency and a relative's name to pull up their records.

The third method is through a registered mobile number. Voters who have linked their phone number with the electoral roll can enter it on the portal, complete OTP verification, and access their details.

The Election Commission has also allowed voters to download the complete voter list for their polling booth in PDF format. To do this, voters need to select their district, constituency and booth on the portal before downloading. Officials have said that checking details like polling booth numbers and serial numbers in advance can help make the voting process smoother.

Tamil Nadu and West Bengal go to the polls on April 23, with West Bengal also having a second phase of voting on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.