Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionGoing To Vote In Kerala, Assam Or Puducherry? Check Your Name On Voter List Before It's Too Late

Going To Vote In Kerala, Assam Or Puducherry? Check Your Name On Voter List Before It's Too Late

Polling begins in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry tomorrow. Here's how to quickly verify your name on the voter list online before you head to the booth.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 06:24 PM (IST)

With polling in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry less than a day away, voters can verify their names on the electoral roll ahead of voting day to avoid any last-minute hassle. The Election Commission has made online tools available for this purpose, accessible through its official website or the ECINet mobile app. 

Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are also heading to polls soon, and voters there can use the same tools to confirm their details in advance.

Where Can Voters Check Their Names On Electoral Roll?

The Election Commission has made verification tools available through its official website and state-specific links. Voters can access the portal directly or use the links below based on their state:

Website: https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/

Kerala: https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll?stateCode=S11

Assam: https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll?stateCode=S03

Puducherry: https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll?stateCode=U07

Tamil Nadu: https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll?stateCode=S22

West Bengal: https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll?stateCode=S25

How Can Voters Verify Their Details On Electoral Roll?

There are three ways to check voter details on the portal. The first is through the EPIC number, printed on the voter ID card. Voters need to select their state and language on the portal, enter the EPIC number, and the system will display their full details.

The second option is for those who do not have their EPIC number handy. Voters can search using personal details such as name, age or date of birth, district, constituency and a relative's name to pull up their records.

The third method is through a registered mobile number. Voters who have linked their phone number with the electoral roll can enter it on the portal, complete OTP verification, and access their details.

The Election Commission has also allowed voters to download the complete voter list for their polling booth in PDF format. To do this, voters need to select their district, constituency and booth on the portal before downloading. Officials have said that checking details like polling booth numbers and serial numbers in advance can help make the voting process smoother.

Tamil Nadu and West Bengal go to the polls on April 23, with West Bengal also having a second phase of voting on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 Apr 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Kerala Election 2026 Assam Election 2026 Puducherry Election 2026 Elections 2026 Voter List Online
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Going To Vote In Kerala, Assam Or Puducherry? Check Your Name On Voter List Before It's Too Late
Going To Vote In Kerala, Assam Or Puducherry? Check Your Name On Voter List Before It's Too Late
Election
'Fall In Line Or Face Action': Election Commission Issues Ultimatum To TMC Ahead Of Bengal Polls
'Fall In Line Or Face Action': Election Commission Issues Ultimatum To TMC
Election
Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Jorhat Ready For Polling; Over 7.1 Lakh Voters Set To Cast Ballots
Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Jorhat Ready For Polling; Over 7.1 Lakh Voters Set To Cast Ballots
Election
Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Jorhat Ready For Polling; Over 7.1 Lakh Voters Set To Cast Ballots
Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Jorhat Ready For Polling; Over 7.1 Lakh Voters Set To Cast Ballots
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East conflict: Fragile Ceasefire Raises Doubts as Regional Tensions Persist
Ceasefire Debate: Who Won, Who Lost in US-Iran Conflict?
Breaking News: US–Iran Peace Talks Set for April 10 in Islamabad
Breaking: Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to Visit UAE Amid Rising Tensions in West Asia
Global Tensions: Russia Declares U.S.-Israel Defeat, France Concerned Over Lebanon
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Arithmetic Vs Chemistry: How 91 Lakh Deletions Can Reshape 2026 West Bengal Poll Dynamics
Opinion
Embed widget