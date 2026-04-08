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Iran May Exit Ceasefire If Israel Continues To Strike Lebanon
A security source has told Al Jazeera that Iran is weighing punitive action against Israel over alleged ceasefire violations. State-linked Tasnim news agency has also reported that Tehran may consider withdrawing from the ceasefire agreement if Israeli strikes continue. Separately, there are reports of an Israeli drone being downed in Iran’s Fars province. In addition, IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency has indicated possible disruptions to the movement of ships and oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns over escalation in a key global energy corridor.
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