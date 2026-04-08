BCCI Cracks Down On IPL Players: New Rule Bans Field Entry!

As IPL 2026 unfolds, BCCI has implemented a stringent new set of operational guidelines aimed at enhancing discipline and broadcast standards. These rules, first detailed by Cricbuzz, restrict the movement and behavior of benched players and non-playing squad members, turning the dugout and practice areas into strictly regulated zones.

Benched players will no longer be allowed to move freely around the ground during an IPL match under the latest update to the Match Playing Conditions. Only the 16 players officially named in the team sheet by the management will be permitted to step onto the field.

Substitutes who are not part of this designated group are strictly barred from entering the field, even for routine duties such as carrying drinks, delivering bats, or passing on messages.

In addition, the number of players wearing bibs near the boundary has been capped at five. These individuals may be selected either from the 16-member list or the wider squad, but the total must not exceed five at any point. Typically, these players assist with tasks like bringing refreshments or retrieving balls hit to the boundary.

Restricted Seating and "No-Go" Zones

One of the most specific updates targets the placement of players during live matches. To protect commercial interests and sponsorship visibility, benched players and support staff are now strictly prohibited from sitting in front of LED advertising boards.

Designated Spots: The sponsorship team will now mark specific areas across the field where substitutes - including those carrying water bottles and towels - can be seated.

Asset Protection: This rule follows incidents where players inadvertently damaged expensive LED signage during warm-ups or casual dugout movement.

Transport and Practice Mandates

BCCI has also standardized how teams prepare and travel, removing the flexibility for individual arrangements:

Bus Rule: All players, including those not in the match-day XI, must travel to and from practice sessions exclusively via team bus. Personal vehicles and separate travel are no longer permitted.

No Match-Day Practice: A complete ban has been placed on practice sessions and fitness tests on the main square on match days.

Shared Facilities: If a team finishes its practice session early, the opposing team is barred from using those vacant nets. Each franchise is strictly limited to their allotted two nets and one side wicket.

Dress Code and Presentation Protocols

Broadcast quality is at the forefront of new regulations. Players must adhere to a strict dress code during post-match ceremonies:

Forbidden Attire: Sleeveless jerseys and floppy hats are strictly banned during post-match presentations.

Cap Mandate: Orange and Purple Cap holders are required to wear their respective caps during at least the first two overs of the match to ensure visibility for the broadcast.

Penalties: A first-time violation of the dress code or accreditation rules (for support staff) will result in a warning, while a second breach will attract a monetary fine.

Support Staff and Family Limits

The "controlled zone" philosophy extends to support staff and family members:

Staff Cap: Only 12 accredited support staff members (including the team doctor) are allowed in match-day areas.

Family Access: While family members can attend matches, they must remain in designated hospitality zones and are not permitted to access practice areas or travel on the team bus.