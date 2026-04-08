Top 10 Batters With Most Sixes Off Jasprit Bumrah In IPL

With an impressive showing in IPL 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has earned a spot alongside some of the game’s biggest names, including AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard, and Andre Russell. The young batter is now part of the list of players who have hit the most sixes against Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL.

During the 13th match of the season between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians on April 7, Vaibhav faced Bumrah for the first time in the league. He made an immediate impact by launching the very first ball he faced from Bumrah for a six - continuing his habit of making bold starts, having also hit a six off the first ball of his IPL career.

Two Sixes in One Over

Vaibhav didn’t stop there. In the same over, he struck another maximum, taking on one of the world’s best bowlers with confidence. Facing just five deliveries from Bumrah, he smashed two sixes - an effort that has now placed him on this elite list.

Big Names Dominate List

Leading the chart is AB de Villiers with eight sixes against Bumrah. Virat Kohli and JP Duminy follow with six each.

The list also features Kieron Pollard (5), Pat Cummins and Andre Russell (4 each), along with Dinesh Karthik, Marcus Stoinis, and Glenn Maxwell (3 each). Vaibhav now joins them with two sixes to his name.

Most Sixes Against Bumrah in IPL

AB de Villiers - 8

Virat Kohli - 6

JP Duminy - 6

Kieron Pollard - 5

Pat Cummins - 4

Andre Russell - 4

Dinesh Karthik - 3

Marcus Stoinis - 3

Glenn Maxwell - 3

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 2

Players with most sixes in IPL history

Chris Gayle remains the undisputed leader in IPL history with 357 sixes. Following him are Indian legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have surpassed the 300 and 290 marks, respectively. Other elite power-hitters including MS Dhoni, AB de Villiers, and David Warner round out the top tier, having consistently cleared the ropes throughout their storied careers.