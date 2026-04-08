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HomeSportsIPLTop 10 Batters With Most Sixes Off Jasprit Bumrah In IPL

Top 10 Batters With Most Sixes Off Jasprit Bumrah In IPL

Check below the list of players who have hit most sixes against Jasprit Bumrah in IPL.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 09:41 PM (IST)

With an impressive showing in IPL 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has earned a spot alongside some of the game’s biggest names, including AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard, and Andre Russell. The young batter is now part of the list of players who have hit the most sixes against Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL.

During the 13th match of the season between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians on April 7, Vaibhav faced Bumrah for the first time in the league. He made an immediate impact by launching the very first ball he faced from Bumrah for a six - continuing his habit of making bold starts, having also hit a six off the first ball of his IPL career.

Two Sixes in One Over

Vaibhav didn’t stop there. In the same over, he struck another maximum, taking on one of the world’s best bowlers with confidence. Facing just five deliveries from Bumrah, he smashed two sixes - an effort that has now placed him on this elite list.

Big Names Dominate List

Leading the chart is AB de Villiers with eight sixes against Bumrah. Virat Kohli and JP Duminy follow with six each.

The list also features Kieron Pollard (5), Pat Cummins and Andre Russell (4 each), along with Dinesh Karthik, Marcus Stoinis, and Glenn Maxwell (3 each). Vaibhav now joins them with two sixes to his name.

Most Sixes Against Bumrah in IPL

AB de Villiers - 8

Virat Kohli - 6

JP Duminy - 6

Kieron Pollard - 5

Pat Cummins - 4

Andre Russell - 4

Dinesh Karthik - 3

Marcus Stoinis - 3

Glenn Maxwell - 3

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 2

Players with most sixes in IPL history

Chris Gayle remains the undisputed leader in IPL history with 357 sixes. Following him are Indian legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have surpassed the 300 and 290 marks, respectively. Other elite power-hitters including MS Dhoni, AB de Villiers, and David Warner round out the top tier, having consistently cleared the ropes throughout their storied careers.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has hit the most sixes against Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL?

AB de Villiers leads the list with eight sixes against Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL. Virat Kohli and JP Duminy are next with six sixes each.

How many sixes did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit against Jasprit Bumrah?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit two sixes against Jasprit Bumrah. He achieved this feat in his first encounter with the bowler in IPL 2026.

On which ball did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit his first six against Bumrah?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit a six off the very first ball he faced from Jasprit Bumrah. This continued his trend of hitting a six off the first ball of his IPL career.

Which other notable players are on the list of most sixes against Bumrah?

The list includes big names like Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Marcus Stoinis, and Glenn Maxwell, all of whom have hit multiple sixes against Bumrah.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 08:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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