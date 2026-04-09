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HomeNewsWorldIsrael Informed Late On US-Iran Ceasefire; Unhappy With Deal, Rejects Lebanon Inclusion: Report

Israel Informed Late On US-Iran Ceasefire; Unhappy With Deal, Rejects Lebanon Inclusion: Report

US-Iran War: Israel expresses anger over late notice on Iran ceasefire, backs truce but rejects Lebanon clause as tensions rise over exclusion from talks.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 08:56 AM (IST)
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US-Iran War: Israel has voiced frustration after being informed at the eleventh hour about the ceasefire agreement involving Iran and the United States. Though not directly involved in the negotiations, Israeli officials were briefed only shortly before the deal was made public.

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure Israel’s participation. While Netanyahu’s office did not immediately respond, a U.S. official confirmed that Israel agreed to the arrangement after the call.

Israel Caught Off Guard By Ceasefire

Tensions quickly emerged over the scope of the ceasefire. Israeli officials raised objections to suggestions that Lebanon was included in the agreement. Hours after the announcement, Netanyahu’s office issued a clarification backing the truce but stressing that it did not apply to Lebanon, as per Israel reports.

The Israeli military reinforced this stance, stating that while operations against Iran had been paused, strikes targeting Hezbollah positions in Lebanon would continue. The distinction highlights Israel’s ongoing security concerns regarding the Iran-backed group.

Mediation Confusion Adds To Strain

Confusion surrounding the terms of the agreement has further complicated the situation. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who played a role in mediating the truce, initially indicated that Lebanon was part of the ceasefire framework.

However, both Washington and Tel Aviv rejected that interpretation, pointing to Hezbollah’s continued involvement in hostilities as the reason for excluding Lebanon. The discrepancy has underscored the fragile and complex nature of the arrangement.

Domestic Backlash In Israel

The ceasefire has also triggered political criticism within Israel. Opposition leader Yair Lapid sharply attacked the agreement, describing it as a failure on both political and strategic fronts.

Lapid accused Netanyahu of not achieving his stated objectives and argued that the deal could weaken Israel’s position in the region. The criticism reflects broader concerns within Israeli political circles about the implications of the ceasefire and the country’s role in shaping it.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Israel frustrated about the ceasefire agreement?

Israel was frustrated because they were informed about the ceasefire agreement involving Iran and the United States at the last minute. They were briefed shortly before the deal was publicly announced.

Was Lebanon included in the ceasefire agreement?

Initially, there was confusion, with some reports suggesting Lebanon was included. However, both Israel and the U.S. clarified that the ceasefire did not apply to Lebanon, citing Hezbollah's continued hostilities.

What was the Israeli military's stance on the ceasefire?

The Israeli military stated that operations against Iran had been paused. However, strikes targeting Hezbollah positions in Lebanon were to continue, highlighting ongoing security concerns.

What was the reaction to the ceasefire within Israel?

The ceasefire faced criticism from opposition leader Yair Lapid, who called it a strategic and political failure. He accused Prime Minister Netanyahu of not achieving his objectives with the deal.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 08:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Israel War Israel Iran Ceasefire Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live Updates
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