Assembly Election 2026 Live: The first phase of Assembly elections will begin on April 9, covering Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, with more than five crore voters expected to participate. According to the Election Commission of India, Kerala accounts for nearly three crore voters, Assam over two crore and Puducherry more than nine lakh.

The elections come as the current Assemblies near the end of their terms. Assam’s 126-member House is set to conclude on May 20, Kerala’s 140-member Assembly on May 23, and Puducherry’s 30-member Assembly on June 15.

Voting Kicks Off Across Key States

The electoral battle is expected to be intense across all three regions. In Assam, the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance faces the Congress across all 126 constituencies.

In Kerala, the contest is largely between the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front, with the NDA also seeking to expand its presence. Meanwhile, Puducherry will witness a clash between the ruling alliance led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy—comprising the All India N.R. Congress, BJP, and AIADMK—and the Congress-DMK-CPI coalition across 30 constituencies.

Byelections and Timeline Details

Alongside the Assembly polls, byelections in eight constituencies across six states have also been scheduled. The first phase of these byelections, covering seats in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura, will be held on April 9.

The election timeline began with the gazette notification on March 16, followed by the last date for nominations on March 23. Scrutiny was conducted on March 24, and candidates were allowed to withdraw their nominations until March 26.

Counting for these seats is slated for May 4, with the process expected to conclude by May 6.

New Measures To Boost Transparency

The Election Commission has introduced several measures to ensure smooth and transparent polling. These include Assured Minimum Facilities such as drinking water, toilets, and proper signage at all polling stations.

Additionally, new initiatives aim to enhance monitoring and voter convenience. A cap of 1,200 voters per polling station has been implemented, along with 100 percent webcasting to ensure continuous oversight during the voting process.

Model Code In Force, EC Tightens Oversight

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into immediate effect following the announcement by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. He clarified that decisions taken before the MCC’s enforcement remain valid under state jurisdiction, but all new decisions must strictly comply with election guidelines.

The Election Commission has also undertaken extensive preparations, including revising electoral rolls and coordinating with top state officials such as Chief Electoral Officers, Chief Secretaries, and Directors General of Police.

With preparations in place and political alliances locked in, the first phase sets the stage for a closely watched electoral contest across Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.