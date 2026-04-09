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HomeNewsWorldIran Eyes Crypto Toll On Hormuz Oil Shipments, $1 Per Barrel Fee Proposed: Report

Iran Eyes Crypto Toll On Hormuz Oil Shipments, $1 Per Barrel Fee Proposed: Report

Iran plans $1-per-barrel crypto toll on Hormuz oil transit during US truce, tightening control over global shipping and raising concerns among traders.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 08:14 AM (IST)
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Iran is taking steps to assert greater control over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, even as a fragile ceasefire with the United States remains in place. Reports indicate that Tehran is considering imposing a $1-per-barrel fee on oil shipments passing through the strategic waterway. The proposal signals Iran’s intent to retain leverage over global oil flows despite the temporary pause in hostilities. It also reflects a broader strategy to regulate maritime activity while negotiations with Washington continue.

Iran Moves To Tighten Grip on Hormuz

According to details emerging from the proposal, tanker operators may soon be required to provide cargo information in advance for inspection. Authorities would then determine the toll based on shipment volumes and instruct companies to pay the fee using cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

Hamid Hosseini, spokesperson for the Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters’ Union, said inspections would apply to all vessels before clearance is granted, as per reports on Financial Times. He noted that the system is intended to prevent misuse of the strait for transporting weapons during the ceasefire period.

While ships would not be outright denied passage, the process could be slowed, effectively giving Iran greater operational control over maritime traffic. Empty vessels are expected to be exempt, but loaded tankers would have to comply within a limited payment window.

Shipping Disruptions & Rising Risks

The proposed measures have already begun to impact shipping activity in the region. Radio advisories warn that vessels attempting to pass without authorization could face military consequences. Additionally, Iran is expected to guide ships closer to its coastline, increasing risks for vessels linked to Western and Gulf nations.

The uncertainty has prompted many shipping companies to pause operations. Estimates suggest that around 400 vessels are currently waiting in the region, leaving significant volumes of oil stranded as operators seek clarity on the evolving rules.

Oman Pushback & Legal Questions

The idea of levying transit fees has also drawn resistance. Earlier discussions between Iran and Oman on introducing such charges did not yield agreement, with Oman citing existing arrangements that prohibit tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.

Related Video

Middle East conflict: Fragile Ceasefire Raises Doubts as Regional Tensions Persist

Frequently Asked Questions

Has there been any resistance to Iran's proposed measures?

Yes, Oman has resisted the idea of transit fees, citing existing agreements that prohibit tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 08:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel Conflict Iran US Ceasefire Iran Strait Of Hormuz Hormuz Oil Toll
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