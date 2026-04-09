Iran Eyes Crypto Toll On Hormuz Oil Shipments, $1 Per Barrel Fee Proposed: Report

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Iran is taking steps to assert greater control over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, even as a fragile ceasefire with the United States remains in place. Reports indicate that Tehran is considering imposing a $1-per-barrel fee on oil shipments passing through the strategic waterway. The proposal signals Iran’s intent to retain leverage over global oil flows despite the temporary pause in hostilities. It also reflects a broader strategy to regulate maritime activity while negotiations with Washington continue.

Iran Moves To Tighten Grip on Hormuz

According to details emerging from the proposal, tanker operators may soon be required to provide cargo information in advance for inspection. Authorities would then determine the toll based on shipment volumes and instruct companies to pay the fee using cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

Hamid Hosseini, spokesperson for the Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters’ Union, said inspections would apply to all vessels before clearance is granted, as per reports on Financial Times. He noted that the system is intended to prevent misuse of the strait for transporting weapons during the ceasefire period.

While ships would not be outright denied passage, the process could be slowed, effectively giving Iran greater operational control over maritime traffic. Empty vessels are expected to be exempt, but loaded tankers would have to comply within a limited payment window.

Shipping Disruptions & Rising Risks

The proposed measures have already begun to impact shipping activity in the region. Radio advisories warn that vessels attempting to pass without authorization could face military consequences. Additionally, Iran is expected to guide ships closer to its coastline, increasing risks for vessels linked to Western and Gulf nations.

The uncertainty has prompted many shipping companies to pause operations. Estimates suggest that around 400 vessels are currently waiting in the region, leaving significant volumes of oil stranded as operators seek clarity on the evolving rules.

Oman Pushback & Legal Questions

The idea of levying transit fees has also drawn resistance. Earlier discussions between Iran and Oman on introducing such charges did not yield agreement, with Oman citing existing arrangements that prohibit tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.