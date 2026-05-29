IPL 2026 Final Faces Fresh Security Alert - Details Inside

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Strict PMOA rules prevent unauthorized communication to maintain integrity.

The IPL 2026 final has received an additional layer of security attention after the league’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) issued a warning regarding the use of smart wearable devices inside restricted stadium areas. Advanced gadgets such as smart glasses, smart goggles, and connected smartwatches have now been placed under the scanner due to concerns surrounding unauthorized communication during matches.

The development comes amid the league’s ongoing efforts to tighten integrity protocols and prevent any possible misuse of modern technology during one of cricket’s biggest tournaments. ACU has reportedly informed franchises and team officials that such devices could become a serious threat if used within restricted operational zones during live games.

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Why Smart Glasses And Wearables Have Become A Concern

Unlike traditional accessories, many modern wearable devices now come equipped with features such as live-streaming, messaging, calling, internet access, and video recording through mobile data or Wi-Fi connectivity. These capabilities have prompted the ACU to classify several smart gadgets as prohibited communication tools during matches.

According to a latest report published by the Indian Express, “According to sources, the ACSU flagged that these smart devices are capable of live streaming, sending and receiving text messages, and making audio and video calls through mobile data or Wi-Fi networks, raising concerns over unauthorized communication and potential misuse during matches. Under the IPL’s Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA) Minimum Standards, such devices have been classified as “Audio/Video Recording Devices” and “Communication Devices”.”

Reports have also suggested that certain technology companies have been actively promoting smart eyewear products among IPL players and support staff during the ongoing season. The ACU’s latest advisory is aimed at ensuring that these gadgets do not compromise the integrity of the competition.

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What Is PMOA And Why Is It Important?

The Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA) refers to highly secure sections within a stadium where access is limited to authorized individuals such as players, coaches, umpires, match officials, and anti-corruption officers. Strict rules are enforced in these zones to prevent any unauthorized interaction or communication during games.

This season already witnessed one controversy involving communication devices when Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder was reportedly seen using a mobile phone in the dugout during a league-stage fixture. While managers are permitted to carry phones inside dressing rooms for emergency purposes, their use in dugout areas is prohibited under IPL guidelines.The BCCI subsequently penalized Bhinder for violating PMOA rules.

“With wearable technology becoming more sophisticated and concerns growing over covert communication methods, the ACSU’s latest crackdown underlines the league’s attempt to stay ahead of evolving integrity risks during one of world cricket’s most commercially significant tournaments,” sources told the media house.

The report further mentioned, “Teams were advised to ensure that net bowlers, logistics staff, throwdown specialists and other temporary personnel remained within approved access protocols and did not carry unauthorized communication devices into sensitive areas.”