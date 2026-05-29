Suspense Ends On Lionel Messi As Argentina Reveal FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has officially unveiled his final 26-man roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. Trimming his provisional list down from 55 players, Scaloni has locked in the core unit tasked with defending the global crown they famously captured in Qatar in 2022.

The marquee headline belongs entirely to captain Lionel Messi, who has officially been greenlit to lead La Albiceleste. By stepping onto the pitch in the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the 38-year-old icon will script footballing history as the first player ever to feature in six distinct World Cup editions (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026).

Fitness Clearance and Roster Spine

Messi's inclusion had briefly given the coaching staff a major scare after the Inter Miami forward left his club match early due to fatigue and acute left hamstring discomfort. However, medical clearances have paved the way for him to anchor an attack that largely retains the tactical backbone of their 2022 championship team.

Absolute first-choice shot-stopper Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez returns to helm the goal line, supported by Geronimo Rulli and Juan Musso.

Scaloni has chosen a robust backline featuring Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nahuel Molina, and the veteran presence of Nicolas Otamendi.

The midfield will once again be dictated by a familiar, highly physical core consisting of Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Leandro Paredes, and Giovani Lo Celso.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa, ENG), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille, FRA), Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid, ESP)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate, ARG), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid, ESP), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United, ENG), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica, POR), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique Marseille, FRA), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur, ENG), Facundo Medina (Marseille, FRA), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon, FRA).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors, ARG), Rodrigo de Paul (Inter Miami, USA), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen, GER), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea, ENG), Alexis MacAllister (Liverpool, ENG), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis, ESP), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg).

Attackers: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, USA), Nicolas Paz (Como, ITA), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid, ESP), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid, ESP), Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid, ESP), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid, ESP), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan, ITA), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras, BRA).