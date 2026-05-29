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HomeSportsFootballSuspense Ends On Lionel Messi As Argentina Reveal FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Suspense Ends On Lionel Messi As Argentina Reveal FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Messi will script footballing history as the first player ever to feature in six distinct World Cup editions (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026).

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 29 May 2026 10:07 AM (IST)

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has officially unveiled his final 26-man roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. Trimming his provisional list down from 55 players, Scaloni has locked in the core unit tasked with defending the global crown they famously captured in Qatar in 2022.

The marquee headline belongs entirely to captain Lionel Messi, who has officially been greenlit to lead La Albiceleste. By stepping onto the pitch in the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the 38-year-old icon will script footballing history as the first player ever to feature in six distinct World Cup editions (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026).

Fitness Clearance and Roster Spine

Messi's inclusion had briefly given the coaching staff a major scare after the Inter Miami forward left his club match early due to fatigue and acute left hamstring discomfort. However, medical clearances have paved the way for him to anchor an attack that largely retains the tactical backbone of their 2022 championship team.

Absolute first-choice shot-stopper Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez returns to helm the goal line, supported by Geronimo Rulli and Juan Musso.

Scaloni has chosen a robust backline featuring Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nahuel Molina, and the veteran presence of Nicolas Otamendi.

The midfield will once again be dictated by a familiar, highly physical core consisting of Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Leandro Paredes, and Giovani Lo Celso.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa, ENG), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille, FRA), Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid, ESP)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate, ARG), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid, ESP), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United, ENG), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica, POR), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique Marseille, FRA), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur, ENG), Facundo Medina (Marseille, FRA), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon, FRA).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors, ARG), Rodrigo de Paul (Inter Miami, USA), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen, GER), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea, ENG), Alexis MacAllister (Liverpool, ENG), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis, ESP), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg).

Attackers: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, USA), Nicolas Paz (Como, ITA), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid, ESP), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid, ESP), Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid, ESP), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid, ESP), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan, ITA), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras, BRA).

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the captain of Argentina's World Cup squad?

Lionel Messi is the captain of the Argentinian squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026. He has been officially cleared to lead the team.

How many players are in Argentina's final World Cup roster?

Argentina's final roster for the FIFA World Cup 2026 consists of 26 players. This number was trimmed down from an initial provisional list of 55.

Which player will make history by playing in their sixth World Cup?

Lionel Messi will make history as the first player to compete in six distinct FIFA World Cup editions. He first participated in 2006 and will play in the 2026 tournament.

Has Lionel Messi been cleared to play in the World Cup despite his recent injury scare?

Yes, Lionel Messi has received medical clearance to play. He experienced fatigue and hamstring discomfort but is fit to anchor the attack.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 May 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Argentina Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026
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