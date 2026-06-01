Virat Kohli Breaks Record For Most Runs Against A Single Bowler In An IPL Edition In History

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli broke IPL record for runs against one bowler.

Kohli scored 88 runs off 37 Rabada deliveries.

Kohli dominated Rabada across four encounters this season.

Kohli's batting supremacy secured RCB's championship victory.

The supreme chasemaster of RCB Virat Kohli etched his name into the IPL history books during Sunday’s grand finale by breaking the all-time record for the most runs scored against a single bowler in one edition of the Indian Premier League. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener systematically dismantled the premier South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada across their four encounters this summer.

Kohli's Dominance Over Rabada In IPL 2026

Over the course of the campaign, Kohli accumulated a staggering total of 88 runs from just 37 deliveries bowled by the Gujarat Titans pace spearhead. The legendary Indian top-order batsman surrendered his wicket to the overseas fast bowler only once during their multiple tournament battles.

The veteran opener targeted the boundary ropes with incredible precision, hammering Rabada for a total of 14 boundaries and four massive sixes. This unprecedented statistical supremacy established a completely new benchmark for individual player matchups in modern domestic T20 cricket.

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Interestingly, Rabada entered the final match leading the tournament wicket-taking charts to claim the Purple Cap. However, his elite pace and standard tactical variations failed to make any meaningful defensive impact whenever he bowled to the red-hot Bengaluru opening batsman.

Initial League Battles

The highly compelling individual rivalry initially ignited during their first group-stage match in Bengaluru on April 24. Kohli set an aggressive tone early on, smoothly collecting 22 runs off 11 deliveries with the help of three elegant boundaries and a towering six.

The reverse league fixture unfolded in Ahmedabad on April 30, where the individual battle took a dramatic tactical turn. Rabada conceded five quick boundaries off his opening seven deliveries before finally securing Kohli's prized wicket on the very next ball of the spell.

The two players renewed their intense battle on May 26 during the high-stakes Qualifier 1 clash in Dharamshala. Kohli once again dominated the brief interaction, scoring a rapid 20 runs off 12 deliveries to tilt early match momentum firmly back towards his franchise.

Kohli's Grand Finale Chase

The absolute climax of this historical batting dominance arrived on May 31 at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium. Kohli completely tore the bowling plan apart, blasting a highly explosive 25 runs from just six deliveries inside the powerplay overs.

The batting maestro finished the successful 156-run championship chase completely unbeaten, compiling a magnificent 75 runs off 42 deliveries. He struck nine boundaries and three sixes to guide the Rajat Patidar-led side to consecutive domestic titles with two overs to spare.

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His clinical match-winning performance rightfully earned him the Player of the Match award on the historic evening. By conquering the premier overseas fast bowler, Kohli ensured Bengaluru's modern era remains completely defined by absolute domestic supremacy.