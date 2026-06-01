WATCH: Gujarat Titans Squad Evacuated, Stranded On Road After Team Bus Fire Post IPL 2026 Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom GT team bus caught fire due to electrical short circuit.

Players and staff evacuated bus roadside after smoke appeared.

Police managed crowds and traffic after the incident.

An alternate bus was arranged to transport the team.

GT Team Bus Fire: The Gujarat Titans squad endured a frightening safety scare in Ahmedabad on Sunday night when their official team transit vehicle suffered a sudden electrical short circuit. The electrical malfunction triggered smoke inside the vehicle immediately following the franchise's five-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the domestic tournament final.

Roadside Commotion After Short Circuit

With smoke spreading quickly through the main cabin, coaching staff and playing members were forced to execute an immediate roadside evacuation. Viral social media footage showed high-profile international cricketers left completely stranded under the streetlights on a busy local thoroughfare.

Passers-by and cricket fans quickly noticed the high-profile athletic group assembled on the pavement, with many individuals immediately using mobile phones to record the unexpected scene. The gathering crowd created an immediate logistical hurdle as traffic slowed to a crawl.

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Local police personnel deployed at the scene moved quickly to erect a secure physical perimeter around the vulnerable players. The officers successfully managed the burgeoning crowd while methodically directing vehicular movement to resolve the sudden traffic congestion.

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Alternate Transport Arranged For Players

The highly frustrating vehicular breakdown left the prominent sports franchise stranded on the public tarmac for nearly an hour. Squad members waited patiently beside the highway while team management worked frantically with local transport providers.

An alternate luxury bus was eventually sourced and dispatched to the public location to rescue the travelling contingent. The players boarded the replacement vehicle smoothly under strict police escort to complete their delayed journey back to the hotel.

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The dangerous mechanical failure thankfully concluded without a single reported injury to any athlete or support staff member. However, the intense public drama effectively capped off an incredibly taxing and emotionally draining evening for the local franchise.