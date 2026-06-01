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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Gujarat Titans Squad Evacuated, Stranded On Road After Team Bus Fire Post IPL 2026 Final

WATCH: Gujarat Titans Squad Evacuated, Stranded On Road After Team Bus Fire Post IPL 2026 Final

GT Team Bus Fire: Watch the viral video as Gujarat Titans players are left stranded on an Ahmedabad road after their team bus suffered a short circuit fire following the final.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • GT team bus caught fire due to electrical short circuit.
  • Players and staff evacuated bus roadside after smoke appeared.
  • Police managed crowds and traffic after the incident.
  • An alternate bus was arranged to transport the team.

GT Team Bus Fire: The Gujarat Titans squad endured a frightening safety scare in Ahmedabad on Sunday night when their official team transit vehicle suffered a sudden electrical short circuit. The electrical malfunction triggered smoke inside the vehicle immediately following the franchise's five-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the domestic tournament final.

Roadside Commotion After Short Circuit

With smoke spreading quickly through the main cabin, coaching staff and playing members were forced to execute an immediate roadside evacuation. Viral social media footage showed high-profile international cricketers left completely stranded under the streetlights on a busy local thoroughfare.

Passers-by and cricket fans quickly noticed the high-profile athletic group assembled on the pavement, with many individuals immediately using mobile phones to record the unexpected scene. The gathering crowd created an immediate logistical hurdle as traffic slowed to a crawl.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Virat Kohli Warmly Hugs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Winning IPL 2026 Final

Local police personnel deployed at the scene moved quickly to erect a secure physical perimeter around the vulnerable players. The officers successfully managed the burgeoning crowd while methodically directing vehicular movement to resolve the sudden traffic congestion.

WATCH VIDEO

Alternate Transport Arranged For Players

The highly frustrating vehicular breakdown left the prominent sports franchise stranded on the public tarmac for nearly an hour. Squad members waited patiently beside the highway while team management worked frantically with local transport providers.

An alternate luxury bus was eventually sourced and dispatched to the public location to rescue the travelling contingent. The players boarded the replacement vehicle smoothly under strict police escort to complete their delayed journey back to the hotel.

ALSO READ | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Drops Massive Update On His Future Ambition And It's Not T20 Cricket: 'Every One Thinks..'

The dangerous mechanical failure thankfully concluded without a single reported injury to any athlete or support staff member. However, the intense public drama effectively capped off an incredibly taxing and emotionally draining evening for the local franchise.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Gujarat Titans team bus?

The Gujarat Titans team bus experienced an electrical short circuit, causing smoke to fill the vehicle shortly after their match.

Were there any injuries during the incident?

No, thankfully, the incident concluded without any reported injuries to any athletes or support staff members.

How long were the players stranded?

The players were stranded on the roadside for nearly an hour before alternate transport was arranged.

What was the cause of the smoke in the bus?

The smoke was caused by a sudden electrical short circuit in the team's official transit vehicle.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL 2026 RCB VS GT Gujarat Titans Team Bus Fire Watch Video GT Players Stranded On Road Shubman Gill Bus Evacuation Ahmedabad Traffic Police Cricketers Video. GT Team Bus Fire Video
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