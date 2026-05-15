DC Set for Major Changes After Poor IPL 2026, Axar Patel’s Captaincy In Doubt: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Captain Axar Patel's leadership and performance under scrutiny.

Complete coaching staff overhaul expected for next season.

Team selections and player management decisions questioned.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals' IPL campaign has turned into a massive disappointment, and the franchise now appears ready to make sweeping changes ahead of the next season. While the team is still mathematically alive in the playoff race, their chances of qualifying are extremely slim after a string of poor performances throughout the tournament. With seven defeats in 12 matches so far, DC have struggled to maintain consistency. The side currently has 10 points and a negative net run rate of -0.093. Even if they manage to win their remaining two fixtures, they can only finish with 14 points, which may still not be enough to secure a spot in the playoffs.

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Axar Patel’s Leadership & Form Raise Concerns

Captain Axar Patel has faced criticism not only for the team’s results but also for his individual performance this season. According to a report by PTI, the franchise management is seriously reconsidering his role as skipper for IPL 2027.

The 32 year old has endured a difficult season with the bat. Playing primarily in the top five, Axar has managed just 100 runs across nine innings at an average of 12.50. More than half of those runs came in a single knock of 56, meaning he contributed only 44 runs in his other eight innings combined.

His bowling performances have also failed to make a major impact. Across 12 matches, Axar bowled 36 overs and picked up only 10 wickets. Although he maintained reasonable control over the scoring rate, his economy of 8.8 did not provide the breakthroughs Delhi needed during crucial moments.

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Coaching Staff Could Also Face Complete Shake Up

The report further revealed that DC management structure could play a significant role in the upcoming changes. Ownership of the franchise is split equally between JSW and GMR, with both groups alternating cricket operations responsibilities.

For the next cycle, cricket related decisions are expected to come under the leadership of Partha Jindal and JSW.

This transition could trigger a complete restructuring of the support staff as well. A source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told PTI:

"The entire coaching staff is also unlikely to be retained,"

The report also highlighted concerns regarding team selections and player management. Axar’s handling of young talents reportedly came under scrutiny, particularly his limited use of batter Abhishek Porel and all rounder Madhav Tiwari during the season.