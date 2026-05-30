Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Shubman Gill Collapses On Ground After GT Star's 2nd Consecutive Hit Wicket

Watch: Shubman Gill Collapses On Ground After GT Star's 2nd Consecutive Hit Wicket

Gujarat Titans channeled the chaos perfectly, pulling off a phenomenal seven-wicket victory to secure their ticket to Sunday's grand finale against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 30 May 2026 09:45 AM (IST)

Cricket is a game of incredible skill, but during Friday’s IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 clash between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), it was absolute, unadulterated bad luck that stole the show.

For the second consecutive playoff match, GT’s star opener Sai Sudharsan was sent walking back to the dugout via a bizarre hit-wicket dismissal. The absolute absurdity of watching the exact same freak accident happen back-to-back left his captain, Shubman Gill, so utterly devastated that he literally dropped to his haunches and collapsed onto the ground in pure frustration.

Watch Video

Despite the jaw-dropping moment, Gujarat Titans channeled the chaos perfectly, pulling off a phenomenal seven-wicket victory to secure their ticket to Sunday's grand finale against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Also Read | IPL 2026 Final: Date, Time, Venue, Opponents, Live Streaming Details

How Lightning Struck Twice

Sudharsan was in the middle of an absolute masterclass. Chasing a daunting target of 215 at Mullanpur, he and Gill had utterly humiliated the Rajasthan bowling attack, stitching together a historic 167-run opening stand off just 77 balls.

Sudharsan had raced to a phenomenal 58 off 32 deliveries and looked prime to coast to a 10-wicket victory. Then, the 13th over arrived:

RR pacer Brijesh Sharma bowled a low full-toss angling well outside the off-stump. Sudharsan opened the face of his blade beautifully, slicing the ball behind square on the off-side for what initially looked like a guaranteed boundary. As he completed his follow-through, the bat completely slipped out of his sweaty palms. It flew backwards through the air and crashed directly into his own stumps, dislodging the bails.

The stadium fell into a stunned silence. Just three days prior in Qualifier 1 against RCB, Sudharsan had been dismissed in identical fashion when his bat slipped and rolled into the woodwork. By repeating the mistake on Friday, he became the first batter in IPL history to be dismissed hit-wicket in consecutive innings. On-air commentator Ravi Shastri famously quipped: "Where is the Fevicol? Where is the glue?"

Addressing the media with a smile after anchoring GT's highest-ever successful franchise chase, Gill saw the funny side of the viral incident:

"I don't think I've ever seen anything like it. No one's seen anything like that - two matches, back-to-back in a row, the way he got out. I saw some video on social media suggesting we tape his hands to the handle. Honestly, I think I'm going to have to do exactly that in the final match!"

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What unusual dismissal happened to Sai Sudharsan in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2?

Sai Sudharsan was dismissed hit-wicket for the second consecutive playoff match. His bat slipped out of his hands and hit the stumps.

What was the result of the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals?

Gujarat Titans won the match by seven wickets, securing a spot in the grand finale. They chased down a target of 215.

What is unique about Sai Sudharsan's hit-wicket dismissals?

Sai Sudharsan is the first batter in IPL history to be dismissed hit-wicket in consecutive innings. This happened in Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2.

What was the opening partnership for Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2?

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill shared a historic 167-run opening stand off just 77 balls. This was GT's highest-ever successful franchise chase.

Published at : 30 May 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill IPL Final IPL GT Vs RCB Sai Sudharsan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Watch: Shubman Gill Collapses On Ground After GT Star's 2nd Consecutive Hit Wicket
Watch: Shubman Gill Collapses On Ground After GT Star's 2nd Consecutive Hit Wicket
Cricket
IPL 2026 Final: Date, Time, Venue, Opponents, Live Streaming Details
IPL 2026 Final: Date, Time, Venue, Opponents, Live Streaming Details
Cricket
GT vs RR Head to Head, Predicted Lineups, Mullanpur Pitch Report For IPL 2026 Qualifier 2
GT vs RR Head to Head, Predicted Lineups, Mullanpur Pitch Report For IPL 2026 Qualifier 2
Cricket
Hardik Pandya's Next Move: Teams That Could Target Star All-Rounder For IPL 2027
Hardik Pandya's Next Move: Teams That Could Target Star All-Rounder For IPL 2027
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Crime: Eid Celebration Turns Tragic as 26-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in Jahangirpuri
Breaking: Pune Poison Liquor Case Sparks Violence After 13 Deaths, Liquor Shop Vandalised
WILDFIRE ALERT: Forest Fires Spread Across J&K, Himachal & Uttarakhand Amid Rising Heatwave
GEOPOLITICAL TENSION: Bandar Abbas Strategic Hub in Focus Amid US–Iran Clash & Deal Claims
WEATHER SHIFT: Pre-Monsoon Showers Bring Relief, IMD Warns of Below-Normal Rainfall
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget