Watch: Heartbreaking Scenes As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Cries After RR's Defeat

Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2026 campaign ended in heartbreak after a defeat to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, and the loss left young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi visibly emotional. The 15-year-old was seen fighting back tears after the match, with a video of the youngster sitting alone in a corner quickly going viral across social media platforms.

With the win, Gujarat Titans booked their place in the IPL final for the third time in franchise history, setting up a title clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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Rajasthan Royals' decision to bat first after winning the toss raised a few eyebrows. Gujarat's pace attack made an immediate impact as Mohammed Siraj dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for just one run in the opening over. Kagiso Rabada then struck in the next over, removing Dhruv Jurel cheaply and putting RR under early pressure.

Despite the setbacks, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again delivered a remarkable innings. Partnering with Ravindra Jadeja, who battled through injury to score 45 off 35 deliveries, the teenager steadied the innings and launched a stunning counterattack.

However, Sooryavanshi suffered another heartbreaking near-miss. After scoring 97 in the Eliminator, he fell just four runs short of a century in Qualifier 2, departing for 96 off 47 balls. His explosive knock included eight boundaries and seven sixes, but he was dismissed in the same fashion as in the previous playoff match.

Chasing the target, Gujarat Titans dominated proceedings thanks to a massive 167-run opening stand between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. Their partnership left Rajasthan's bowlers with few answers as GT comfortably reached the target with eight balls remaining.

The defeat officially ended Rajasthan Royals' title hopes, and the disappointment was evident on Sooryavanshi's face. After the match, the youngster was seen sitting by himself, unable to hide his emotions. A teammate later handed him a towel as he wiped away tears, a moment that resonated with fans and quickly gained traction online.

WATCH VIDEO

VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI CRYING AFTER MATCH LOSS 🤯



- Feel for Vaibhav, He did everything to win for his team but God have different plans 💔 pic.twitter.com/cpjiOM4gN8 — Sam (@cricsam02) May 30, 2026

Although Rajasthan fell short of the final, Sooryavanshi's performances throughout the tournament earned widespread admiration. The teenage prodigy finished IPL 2026 as the Orange Cap holder, amassing 776 runs in 16 innings.

His campaign featured one century and five half-centuries, including scores of 97 and 96 in the playoffs, underlining his emergence as one of the brightest young stars of the season.