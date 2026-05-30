Pune Hooch Tragedy Death Toll At 18; Methanol Mixed In Liquor To Boost Profits, Say Police

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Investigation continues to uncover full illicit liquor supply chain.

The death toll in the suspected hooch tragedy that struck Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad has risen to 18, with investigators alleging that methanol was deliberately mixed into liquor to increase profits, turning the illicit brew into a deadly cocktail. According to findings from the police investigation, the accused, Yogesh Wankhede, allegedly purchased liquor from factory owner Radheshyam Prajapati and later altered the product before distributing it to local vendors.

Methanol Added To Increase Supply & Profits

Investigators claim that Wankhede bought liquor from Prajapati at a cost of Rs 1,900 for a 35-litre can. The liquor was then supplied to various shops across Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, where it was sold at approximately Rs 2,700 per can.

However, police allege that in an effort to maximize earnings, Wankhede decided to increase the volume of liquor by mixing it with methanol, a highly toxic industrial alcohol. The methanol was reportedly ordered online before being blended with the liquor.

The move allegedly allowed the accused to stretch the available stock and generate higher profits. But the adulterated liquor proved fatal for consumers, resulting in a major public health disaster.

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Death Toll Reaches 18

Authorities said the number of fatalities linked to the consumption of the contaminated liquor has now reached 18. Of the victims, 12 deaths have been reported from the Phugewadi-Dapodi area in Pimpri Chinchwad, while six people lost their lives in Hadapsar, Pune.

Officials are continuing to monitor the situation as more patients remain under medical observation.

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Several Victims Remain Critical

The tragedy is still unfolding, with six more people reported to be in critical condition in the Phugewadi area. Health authorities are closely tracking their condition as hospitals work to treat those affected by the toxic alcohol.

Police teams have intensified their investigation to determine the full supply chain of the illicit liquor and identify all those involved in its manufacture and distribution. Authorities are also examining how the methanol was procured and whether additional individuals played a role in the alleged adulteration.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the production and sale of illicit liquor, as well as the dangers posed by toxic substances such as methanol when used in alcoholic beverages. Further arrests and legal action are expected as the investigation progresses.