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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Tilak Varma Smashes Massive 106M Six, Stuns Dharamshala Crowd

WATCH: Tilak Varma Smashes Massive 106M Six, Stuns Dharamshala Crowd

Tilak Varma smashed a colossal six out of Dharamshala's HPCA stadium before playing a stunning match-winning knock for Mumbai Indians against Punjab Kings.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 15 May 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tilak Varma hit a massive 106-meter six against PBKS.
  • He scored a brilliant 75 off 33 balls.
  • Varma guided MI to a thrilling last-over victory.

Tilak Varma IPL 2026 Massive Six: Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Tilak Varma continued his sensational form in IPL 2026 with another explosive performance, this time against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The young left-hander entertained fans with a fearless display of strokeplay and produced one of the standout moments of the season with a gigantic six against Yuzvendra Chahal that left the entire stadium in disbelief. Check it out:

Tilak launched the ball an astonishing 106 metres that went on to hit the roof of one of the stands, and might have even trickled out of the stadium afterwards.

The monstrous hit instantly went viral on social media, with fans and commentators reacting in amazement to the sheer power behind the shot. However, Tilak’s innings was about far more than just one spectacular maximum.

Also Read: Arshdeep Singh Under Fire Over Alleged Racist Comment Towards Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma Leads MI's Charge vs PBKS

The MI batsman played a crucial role in guiding his team through a difficult phase of the chase during their pursuit of a challenging 201-run target against PBKS.

Coming in under pressure, Tilak counterattacked brilliantly and ensured Mumbai stayed on track despite the rising required rate.

The left-handed batsman smashed a superb 75 off just 33 deliveries, combining composure with aggressive intent throughout his innings. Ryan Rickelton provided valuable support at the top of the order, while Will Jacks added momentum late in the chase with a rapid 25 from only 10 balls.

The match went down to the final over, with MI needing 15 runs to secure victory. Will Jacks got the over off to the perfect start by smashing a six before rotating the strike to Tilak.

After beginning with a dot ball, Tilak quickly turned the pressure back on PBKS. The stylish left-hander then hammered the next two deliveries over the boundary to seal a thrilling win for MI.

Tilak Varma’s consistency with the bat has emerged as one of the biggest positives for MI this season, which has been pretty poor overall considering the standards this franchise has set for themselves.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How far did Tilak Varma's massive six travel?

Tilak Varma hit an astonishing six that traveled 106 metres, clearing the stadium boundaries.

Which bowler conceded the 106-metre six to Tilak Varma?

The massive six was hit off the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal of Punjab Kings.

What was Tilak Varma's individual score against Punjab Kings?

Tilak Varma played a crucial innings, scoring a superb 75 off just 33 deliveries.

How did Tilak Varma contribute to Mumbai Indians' win?

Tilak Varma's aggressive counterattack and a match-winning six in the final over secured a thrilling victory for MI.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS MI Tilak Varma IPL
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