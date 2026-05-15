WATCH: Tilak Varma Smashes Massive 106M Six, Stuns Dharamshala Crowd

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tilak Varma hit a massive 106-meter six against PBKS.

He scored a brilliant 75 off 33 balls.

Varma guided MI to a thrilling last-over victory.

Tilak Varma IPL 2026 Massive Six: Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Tilak Varma continued his sensational form in IPL 2026 with another explosive performance, this time against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The young left-hander entertained fans with a fearless display of strokeplay and produced one of the standout moments of the season with a gigantic six against Yuzvendra Chahal that left the entire stadium in disbelief. Check it out:

Tilak launched the ball an astonishing 106 metres that went on to hit the roof of one of the stands, and might have even trickled out of the stadium afterwards.

The monstrous hit instantly went viral on social media, with fans and commentators reacting in amazement to the sheer power behind the shot. However, Tilak’s innings was about far more than just one spectacular maximum.

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Tilak Varma Leads MI's Charge vs PBKS

The MI batsman played a crucial role in guiding his team through a difficult phase of the chase during their pursuit of a challenging 201-run target against PBKS.

Coming in under pressure, Tilak counterattacked brilliantly and ensured Mumbai stayed on track despite the rising required rate.

The left-handed batsman smashed a superb 75 off just 33 deliveries, combining composure with aggressive intent throughout his innings. Ryan Rickelton provided valuable support at the top of the order, while Will Jacks added momentum late in the chase with a rapid 25 from only 10 balls.

The match went down to the final over, with MI needing 15 runs to secure victory. Will Jacks got the over off to the perfect start by smashing a six before rotating the strike to Tilak.

After beginning with a dot ball, Tilak quickly turned the pressure back on PBKS. The stylish left-hander then hammered the next two deliveries over the boundary to seal a thrilling win for MI.

Tilak Varma’s consistency with the bat has emerged as one of the biggest positives for MI this season, which has been pretty poor overall considering the standards this franchise has set for themselves.