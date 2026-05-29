GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026 Q2: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Faces Riyan Parag's Rajasthan

Rajasthan Royals head into the highly anticipated IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 fixture riding a wave of immense tactical momentum after delivering a thoroughly clinical performance earlier this week. The eventual winner of this high-stakes encounter will immediately seal their progression to the grand finale, setting up a blockbuster championship showdown against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 And Semifinal Stakes

The critical knockout encounter is scheduled to take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The local playing surface has consistently offered an incredibly dynamic contest between explosive modern batsmen and disciplined fast-bowling units.

Meanwhile, a highly determined Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad has already comfortably positioned itself within the ultimate summit clash. The franchise secured its direct final qualification ticket after recording a dominant victory during the Qualifier 1 match.

Sooryavanshi Destroyed the Hyderabad Attack

Rajasthan's phenomenal progression was heavily anchored by an absolute masterclass in boundary hitting from fifteen-year-old opening prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Eliminator. The teenage sensation systematically dismantled a highly experienced international bowling attack from the very first over.

The young left-handed batsman accumulated a breathtaking individual tally of 97 runs from a mere 29 deliveries. His historic, high-impact stay at the crease included a staggering execution of twelve towering sixes and five boundaries.

This relentless powerplay onslaught allowed the inaugural champions to post a monumental team total of 243 runs on the scoreboard. The fearless display effectively shattered old scoring benchmarks, breaking the long-standing tournament record for individual seasonal maximums.

Elite Pacers Complete a Comprehensive Team Victory

The franchise's expensive bowling contingent stepped up beautifully during the subsequent defensive phase to completely restrict a highly dangerous chasing unit. Elite paceman Jofra Archer spear-headed the tactical plan by striking twice inside the opening powerplay overs.

Archer concluded his highly intense four-over spell with exceptional leading figures of three wickets for fifty-eight runs. Left-arm fast bowler Nandre Burger provided brilliant technical support from the opposite end, claiming two wickets for just twenty-six runs.

The highly disciplined bowling performance eventually skittled out the opposition for 196 runs inside twenty overs. This massive forty-seven-run victory served as sweet revenge for the squad, who had previously lost both league encounters.

Gujarat Titans Desperately Eyeing an Immediate Tactical Recovery

Conversely, Gujarat Titans enter this sudden-death fixture desperately seeking a massive structural recovery following a heavy defeat in their previous playoff outing. The former champions looked completely out of ideas against a relentless Bengaluru batting unit.

Faced with a massive defensive target of 255 runs, the top-order collapsed under intense scoreboard pressure. The entire batting unit looked highly uncomfortable against quality pace and was subsequently bundled out for 162 runs.

Experienced lower-order finisher Rahul Tewatia provided a lonely structural resistance, compiling a defiant half-century of sixty-eight runs. The management must quickly address these massive top-order technical deficiencies to survive against an incredibly confident Rajasthan bowling attack.