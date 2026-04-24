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HomeSportsIPLBeyond Impact Rule: Michael Hussey Clarifies MS Dhoni's Return Criteria

Beyond Impact Rule: Michael Hussey Clarifies MS Dhoni's Return Criteria

Michael Hussey confirms MS Dhoni will return as a wicketkeeper, not just an Impact Player, once his calf injury heals. Get the latest IPL 2026 team news.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 08:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MS Dhoni will return as primary wicketkeeper, not just batter.
  • Dhoni's calf strain recovery is key to resuming wicketkeeping duties.
  • Full fitness needed for quick running, especially in final overs.
  • Dhoni aims full recovery before returning to critical mid-season phase.

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has provided a definitive update on the eventual return of MS Dhoni to the IPL 2026 season. Hussey dismissed speculation that the veteran might return purely as a specialist batter under the Impact Player rule.

Instead, the coach confirmed that once the former captain recovers from his current calf strain, he will resume his full responsibilities as the team’s primary wicketkeeper. This clarification follows intense public interest as Dhoni has now been sidelined for seven consecutive fixtures.

The Running Demand

The primary hurdle for Dhoni’s selection remains his ability to sprint between the wickets during high-intensity periods. While his skill behind the stumps and his power-hitting in the nets remain intact, his physical confidence in the injured calf is not yet absolute.

"He just needs to make sure the calf is strong enough to withstand that," Hussey told broadcasters. The focus is specifically on the final overs of an innings where quick singles and doubles are mandatory to maintain momentum.

No Half Measures for the Legend

Hussey emphasized that Dhoni is unwilling to take the field until he is nearing full fitness. The coaching staff is prioritising his long-term availability over a premature return that could aggravate the injury during the critical mid-season phase.

In his absence, Sanju Samson has handled the wicketkeeping duties effectively, even scoring a heroic century in Chennai’s recent 103-run victory over Mumbai. However, Hussey indicated that the legend will reclaim his position behind the stumps immediately upon his return.

Anticipation for the Titans Clash

Fans are now looking toward the upcoming fixture against the Gujarat Titans as a possible return date. The medical staff continues to monitor his progress daily, with recent training videos showing the 44-year-old engaging in wicketkeeping drills for the first time this season.

"He’s progressing really well. I know he’s pushing hard to get back as quickly as he possibly can," Hussey added. The franchise remains cautious, ensuring that one of the sport's most enduring icons returns only when he can compete at his peak.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will MS Dhoni return to IPL 2026 as just a batter?

No, Michael Hussey confirmed MS Dhoni will return as a full wicketkeeper once his calf strain recovers. He will not play solely as a batter under the Impact Player rule.

What is the main challenge for MS Dhoni's return?

The primary hurdle is his ability to sprint between wickets, especially during intense final overs. His calf needs to be strong enough to withstand this.

When is MS Dhoni expected to return?

There is anticipation for his return in the upcoming fixture against the Gujarat Titans. His progress is being monitored daily.

Is MS Dhoni considering a partial return to the field?

No, Hussey stated Dhoni is unwilling to play until he is nearing full fitness. The team prioritizes his long-term availability.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 08:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Michael Hussey MS Dhoni IPL 2026
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